Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
NFL
NFL Divisional Round schedule announced
AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo) NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes) Sunday, Jan. 22. AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET)...
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is at home on 49ers staff
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
NFL
Titans hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as new general manager
Ran Carthon has been tabbed as the man to lead a Tennessee Titans turnaround. The Titans have finalized the hire of Carthon, the San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel, as their new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. Carthon will succeed Jon Robinson,...
NFL
Mike McCarthy: Cowboys defense was all over Brady, Bucs 'as soon as we got off the bus'
The Dallas Cowboys offense will garner most of the headlines following Monday Night's 31-14 demolition of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, given its recent struggles and Dak Prescott's 5-TD performance. But Dan Quinn's defense also deserves credit for making life difficult on Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense. "Defensively, I thought...
What should Brady do?
Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
NFL
Buccaneers WR Russell Gage set to be released from hospital; 'neck is fine' coach says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage, who suffered a concussion Monday night but whose "neck is fine," is set to be released from the hospital, head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday afternoon. Gage remained overnight at a local medical facility after he was injured in the fourth quarter of...
NFL
Justin Herbert, Chargers players support Brandon Staley despite epic playoff collapse
In the aftermath of Saturday's epic collapse from a 27-0 lead in Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers players defended coach Brandon Staley, whose future came under fire following the 31-30 loss to the Jaguars. "Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like Staley. He's been an incredible leader and has...
NFL
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'
The 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars' season was supposed to be buried long ago. A 4-8 start, coming off a blowout loss in Detroit, it felt like minor strides made in an otherwise still rebuilding season. Then Doug Pederson's team blitzed through the season's final weeks, winning five straight to secure a 9-8 record and the AFC South title.
NFL
NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day
The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
NFL
NFC East becomes first division since 1997 to have three teams make Divisional Round
The San Francisco 49ers find themselves surrounded by NFC East teams in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs. The NFC East was the best division in football for the balance of the regular season, and they showed it during the first round of the postseason. With the Philadelphia Eagles...
NFL
Giants coach Brian Daboll says two regular-season losses to Eagles have no impact on playoff rematch
Following Sunday's thrilling wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants are preparing to face division rival Eagles for the third time since Dec. 11. Brian Daboll's team got torched by Philadelphia, 48-22, in Week 14, then hung tight and lost 22-16 in Week 18 despite sitting many of their starters in a meaningless regular-season finale.
NFL
Bengals 'fighting' through offensive line injuries heading into Divisional Round matchup vs. Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals spent most of the regular season enjoying a healthy offensive line. Now, amid a playoff run, Cincy is dealing with injury disasters. Right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL on Christmas Eve. Starting right guard Alex Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18. Then Sunday night, left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee injury and was seen after the 24-17 win over Baltimore with a crutch and soft knee brace; after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Williams was diagnosed with what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
NFL
Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round
2022 · 10-8-0 READ: Trotter: Who's up and who's down from Saturday's games. READ: Jags win WC game behind gutsy fourth-quarter calls. READ: Bolts look for answers after historic loss: 'We choked'. Jags overcome disastrous first half for an incredible comeback victory. Down 27-0 with fewer than 2 minutes...
