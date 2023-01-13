ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

NFL Divisional Round schedule announced

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo) NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes) Sunday, Jan. 22. AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET)...
Itemlive.com

What should Brady do?

Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
NFL

Giants coach Brian Daboll says two regular-season losses to Eagles have no impact on playoff rematch

Following Sunday's thrilling wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants are preparing to face division rival Eagles for the third time since Dec. 11. Brian Daboll's team got torched by Philadelphia, 48-22, in Week 14, then hung tight and lost 22-16 in Week 18 despite sitting many of their starters in a meaningless regular-season finale.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Bengals 'fighting' through offensive line injuries heading into Divisional Round matchup vs. Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals spent most of the regular season enjoying a healthy offensive line. Now, amid a playoff run, Cincy is dealing with injury disasters. Right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL on Christmas Eve. Starting right guard Alex Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18. Then Sunday night, left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee injury and was seen after the 24-17 win over Baltimore with a crutch and soft knee brace; after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Williams was diagnosed with what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy