Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s price prediction using ChatGPT- Journey to the moon within reach?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ChatGPT has limitations but a trader can use the bot to enhance ideas. Easy and quick trading strategies for various timeframes can be quickly formulated and coded using...
ambcrypto.com
FTM bears gain leverage after a rejection of $0.3462, is it right time to sell
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. FTM could continue with its downtrend momentum. FTM recorded a decline in open interests in the futures market. Fantom [FTM] offered over 80% gains after rallying from $0.1940...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Ephemeral rally or the start of new bull cycle? Large investors are confused
On-chain data revealed that BTC whales are unsure whether BTC’s recent rally marked the commencement of a new bull cycle. Despite the recent price jump, institutional investors stay away from BTC accumulation. New data from on-chain metrics has revealed that despite a 23% increase in the price of Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC’s latest price action could put short-term holders at a risk. Here’s why…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MATIC’s current short-term trading range may persist unless BTC changes direction. Analysts held a bearish stance on the asset as trading volumes declined. Polygon [MATIC] has traded...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s latest update could get ETH holders excited for 2023 because…
The total value of ETH staked and validators on the network witnessed substantial growth. Whales show interest in ETH as the number of transactions witnessed a surge. Ethereum’s [ETH] staking activity continued its upward swing as the total value staked in ETH 2.0. deposit contract reached yet another ATH, data from Glassnode revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Why does Shiba Inu [SHIB] continue to stagger despite the Shibarium update?
SHIB flipped stETH for the biggest holding by dollars among the top 500 ETH whales. Metrics and market indicators were bearish. The Shiba Inu [SHIB] community’s expectations for SHIB did not go as planned, as the memecoin’s price declined by more than 2% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. At press time, it was trading at $0.00001053, with a market capitalization of over $5.7 billion.
ambcrypto.com
SkyBridge Capital founder to invest in crypto firm founded by former FTX US president
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, told Bloomberg that he is going to invest in a crypto company founded by the former president of FTX US. This new venture was announced only three weeks after the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital,...
ambcrypto.com
Analyzing Shiba Inu’s legitimacy after the launch of Layer 2 solution
Shiba Inu announced the Layer 2 solution Shibarium. Shibarium aimed to legitimize SHIB and boost DeFi growth, but faced short-term skepticism. As per an announcement on 16 January, Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] would soon launch their own Layer 2 solution, called Shibarium. This move by Shiba Inu is significant for the project as it aims to delve into the layer 2 space and legitimize its cryptocurrency and protocol.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s Open Interest and demand level is key to short-term posture: Here’s why
Long and short Bitcoin positions have not been exceptionally significant, although funding rate remained positive. While the Bitcoin fear and greed index hit highs in months, the king coin will need increased demand to sustain the rally. The performance of Bitcoin [BTC] since the start of 2023 has brought confidence...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Bears gear up to draw curtains on recent price rally
ETH saw its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021. On-chain data suggested that a local top has been reached. Currently trading at its pre-FTX level, leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] logged its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021 on 16 January, data from Santiment revealed. Is your portfolio green?...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Will this upcoming feature cement ADA as the ‘Ethereum killer’?
Cardano’s new stablecoin Djed could prove to be a game changer. The development activity of Cardano increased since the start of 2023. Ethereum [ETH] could be in for tough competition in 2023 as Cardano [ADA] investors eagerly await the launch of Djed, the first algorithmic stablecoin on the network.
ambcrypto.com
Will BNB continue to show dominance in count of daily active users?
BNB Chain’s weekly active users were 2.6 million. Popular dApps saw a decline in activity, impacting BNB negatively and adding to the selling pressure. BNB, the native token of the Binance blockchain performed well in two metrics- first in terms of daily active users and second in the count of the total number of transactions in the past week.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu has news on this front but will that be enough to save an ailing SHIB?
Shiba Inu’s NFT ecosystem registered growth over the last week. SHIB’s price rallied by 20%, however, a trend reversal was possible. The popularity of Shiba Inu [SHIB] NFTs was proven, yet again, as the special Shiboshi and Bugatti mint collection was sold out in the first four minutes of being launched. Soon after this information was revealed, Shiba Inu fans flooded Twitter with optimistic opinions.
ambcrypto.com
Bitwise’s latest declaration about Uniswap could turn the tide for UNI holders
Bitwise predicts Uniswap to surpass Coinbase in trading volume Q3 2023. Uniswap’s unique users and fees increase while pool value and active users fall. In a recent prediction made by Bitwise, it was stated that Uniswap would be overtaking Coinbase in terms of trading volume. According to Bitwise, this event would happen in Q3 of 2023.
ambcrypto.com
Japan wants crypto ‘regulated’ and ‘supervised’ like “traditional institutions”
The Financial Services Agency of Japan wants crypto to be regulated like banks. The country’s crypto policy has helped local FTX investors to access their funds. Japan’s top regulator is looking to impose stricter rules on the volatile crypto industry. The idea is to subject the crypto industry to regulations similar to those used for banking and traditional finance (TradFi).
ambcrypto.com
Axie Infinity [AXS]: A hike in user activity on the play-to-earn platform means that…
User activity on Axie Infinity has grown consistently since 2023. AXS’s price has seen an uptick as well. With re-emerging interest in NFTs and the gaming vertical of the crypto ecosystem, leading play-to-earn platform Axie Infinity [AXS] saw an increase in user activity since the beginning of 2023, data from DappRadar showed.
ambcrypto.com
3AC and Coinflex founders join hands to launch new crypto exchange
3AC founders have teamed up with Coinflex’s founders to raise money for a new crypto exchange. The crypto industry welcomed the new venture with considerable criticism. Su Zhu and Kyle Davis, the men behind Three Arrows Capital (3AC)), the defunct crypto hedge fund whose collapse triggered an industry wide string of bankruptcies, have joined hands with Coinflex co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam to launch a new exchange.
ambcrypto.com
Optimism emerges as a contender in Layer-2 space: can it overtake Polygon?
Optimism sees growing ERC-20 transactions, which could flip Polygon’s dominance in L2 space. Even so, Polygon maintains user market share dominance. Layer 2 solutions in the crypto market have been showing improvements despite the market seeing turbulence. One of the L2 solutions that have shown great promise is Optimism....
ambcrypto.com
Decentraland [MANA] sits at overbought highs- A recipe for disaster?
Decentraland saw growth in its ecosystem metrics in the last week. MANA’s price jumped by over 70% in the last seven days. Decentraland [MANA], the Ethereum-based decentralized virtual world, saw a jump in growth metrics in the last week, per data from DappRadar. According to the decentralized applications (dApps)...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new peak despite BTC’s new era shine
Bitcoin miners faced more challenges as mining difficulty surged. BTC risked a price drop unless demand becomes increasingly impressive. Bitcoin [BTC] in the last two weeks, has adjusted to rejuvenation but the same cannot be said of its miners. According to data from BTC.com, the Bitcoin mining difficulty hit a new high of 37.95T.
Comments / 0