Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Steelers' Brian Flores for Head Coach Position

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly requested to interview Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores for their vacant head coach position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Arizona Cardinals continue their search for their next head coach, and we've already seen a few names connected with the organization after firing Kliff Kingsbury on Monday.

The Cardinals first requested to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton earlier this week. A date for that interview isn't yet known.

Arizona owner Michael Bidwill has a great respect for current Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and that will result in an interview sometime next week according to reports.

Yesterday, the 49ers confirmed the Cardinals were one of four teams to request to speak with defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Early this morning, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport confirms the Cardinals requested permission to interview another strong, defensive-minded coach in Pittsburgh's Brian Flores.

Flores has previous experiencing coaching the Miami Dolphins for three seasons with a 24-25 record, a rather impressive feat given the talent around the team at the time. After being fired, the Steelers quickly snatched him up prior to the 2022 season.

Flores is viewed as a highly respected coach across the league, helping change the culture in Miami to what it eventually is now: A winning football team in the playoffs.

The Cardinals hope to replicate that same success.

