Fairfield, CT

Female Students Charged After Fight At Fairfield Warde HS Caught On Video

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
Two female students were arrested following a fight at a Fairfield high school that injured one. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/DailyVoice

Two Fairfield Warde High School female students have been charged following an alleged fight at the school in which one was injured and needed medical treatment.

The incident took on Friday, Jan. 6, at the school located at 755 Melville Ave., and was filmed by other students who posted it online.

Both students, who were arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, were charged with assault and breach of peace, said Fairfield Police Lt. Michael Paris.

"The injured juvenile student was treated and released following the altercation," Paris said.

Fairfield Warde Principal Paul Cavanna told students on Thursday, Jan. 12 that "physical altercations of any kind are not acceptable." He added that anyone who takes part in the behavior faces suspension or expulsion.

The two girls are scheduled to appear in juvenile court next week.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Daily Voice

