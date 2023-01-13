11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music.

Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr.

Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.

The 24-year-old said he originally planned on showing references for his sexuality for his “Snow Angels” music video, but it never came to fruition.

But that changed with “Tilted Crown.”

He said on the episode:

“At first I kind of thought that, ‘I’m tackling something else with this.’ And I thought that maybe that’s for another project.

But again, I felt like I was promoting invisibility, like I wasn’t being visible and wasn’t being myself. And I just thought it was the perfect opportunity to just show who I was.

I identify as gay, and I’ve never said that to anybody else. I mean, people at my label know and people in my personal life know, but this is the first time that I’ve ever been, besides a show or two, that I’ve ever been this public about it.

And it is scary, but it feels good.”

TJ Osborne

In case you missed the news from 2021, the Brothers Osborne frontman came out as gay, saying his family and close friends have known for quite some time, but he wants to be his full self at this point in his career.

The country music community has rallied around TJ, as I’m sure you’ve seen on Twitter and beyond.

JAM.

Brooke Eden

Brandi Carlile

Brandy Clark

Ty Herndon

Billy Gilman

Chely Wright

Cody Alan

(CMT Host)

Shane McAnally

(hit songwriter)

Orville Peck