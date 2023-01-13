ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

By Brittany Park
 3 days ago
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music.

Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr.

Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.

The 24-year-old said he originally planned on showing references for his sexuality for his “Snow Angels” music video, but it never came to fruition.

But that changed with “Tilted Crown.”

He said on the episode:

“At first I kind of thought that, ‘I’m tackling something else with this.’ And I thought that maybe that’s for another project.

But again, I felt like I was promoting invisibility, like I wasn’t being visible and wasn’t being myself. And I just thought it was the perfect opportunity to just show who I was.

I identify as gay, and I’ve never said that to anybody else. I mean, people at my label know and people in my personal life know, but this is the first time that I’ve ever been, besides a show or two, that I’ve ever been this public about it.

And it is scary, but it feels good.”

TJ Osborne

In case you missed the news from 2021, the Brothers Osborne frontman came out as gay, saying his family and close friends have known for quite some time, but he wants to be his full self at this point in his career.

The country music community has rallied around TJ, as I’m sure you’ve seen on Twitter and beyond.

JAM.

Brooke Eden

Brandi Carlile

Brandy Clark

Ty Herndon

Billy Gilman

Chely Wright

Cody Alan

(CMT Host)

Shane McAnally

(hit songwriter)

Orville Peck

Terrie Crow
1d ago

Why is it necessary for the public to know celebrities’ (or anyone’s) sexual orientation? I don’t care and I don’t feel like I’m alone on this thought.

15
Denna Mcelhaney
2d ago

country music is country the new singers want to change it up and make it worse then ever.please leave the older music alone.....!!!!!

11
JAMES WOODS
2d ago

- [ ] 20 For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and [a]Godhead, so that they are without excuse, 21 because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened. 22 Professing to be wise, they became fools, 23 and changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like [b]corruptible man—and birds and four-footed animals and creeping things.- [ ] 24 Therefore God also gave them up to uncleanness, in the lusts of their hearts, to dishonor their bodies among themselves, 25 who exchanged the truth of God for the lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen.- [ ] 26 For this reason God gave them up to vile passions. For even their [c]women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. 27 Likewise also the [d]men, leaving the natural use of the [e]woman, burned in their lust for one another, men with men committing what is shameful, and receiving in themselves the penalty of their error which was due.- [ ] 28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting; 29 being filled with all unrighteousness, [f]sexual immorality, wickedness, [g]covetousness, [h]maliciousness; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, evil-mind

10
