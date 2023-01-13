Hinton City Hall closed for MLK Day

SCOTT
Jackson L. Scott, Sr., 86, a lifelong resident of Hinton, WV, joined our Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a short illness.
Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whose example of commitment to family will live on for generations.
A graduate of Hinton High School in 1954, Jack would serve the next four years in the US Navy, before returning home to attend Concord College and the WV School of Banking. Jack began his banking career with the First National Bank of Hinton, where he eventually became Executive Vice President. He guided the bank’s move to its new...
