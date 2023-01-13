ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Hinton City Hall closed for MLK Day

By Rebecca Stalnaker
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

Hinton City Hall will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 a.m.

Hinton News

CU Groups partner with Aramark to swipe out hunger

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) –  The Concord University Basic Needs Committee, in partnership with Aramark, is holding a Swipe Out Student Hunger event on January 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.  Organizers are asking students with meal plans to donate a meal swipe or two to their fellow students in need. A table […] The post CU Groups partner with Aramark to swipe out hunger appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

2023 Concord University Day at the WV Legislature

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Concord University is filling the rotunda of the West Virginia Capital with maroon on Friday, January 20 for CU Day at the Legislature, and we would love for you to join us.– Campus offices, organizations, and departments will set up tables beginning at 8 a.m. to showcase the many different ways […] The post 2023 Concord University Day at the WV Legislature appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Farmland Protection Board to meet

PUBLIC NOTICE: SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) – The Summers County Farmland Protection Board is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 4:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in the County Commission Chambers at the Summers County Courthouse. The post Summers County Farmland Protection Board to meet appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Save the date for 4-H Camp 2023

The date for the 2023 Summers County 4-H Camp has been announced. According to the announcement, the camp will take place during the week of June 11. Registration will open in April. For more information, reach out to the Summers County 4-H Facebook group or Lesley Woodrum. The post Save the date for 4-H Camp 2023 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

SMS Lady Bobcats Paint Night

An upcoming Paint Night event is set to benefit the Summers County Middle School Lady Bobcats. The community is invited to attend the event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Memorial Building. The cost is $25 per person.  In addition to the painting, finger foods and drinks will be available for participants. Participants will work on a project depicting a snowman on a snow-covered backdrop including evergreen trees and a small redbird.   All proceeds from the Paint Night event go to support the SMS Lady Bobcats Basketball Team. The post SMS Lady Bobcats Paint Night appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Join us for Concord University’s annual Ground Hog Day Breakfast

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) Join– Concord Charlie, the weather prognosticator for The Campus Beautiful, is excited to welcome this year’s Grand Groundhog Watcher, Rusty Sarver, to the annual breakfast to be held on Thursday, February 2 in the Pais Fellowship Hall beginning at 8 a.m.   Rusty Sarver is a native of Princeton, WV.  He is a 1989 graduate of Princeton Senior High School and a 1993 graduate of Concord, where he majored in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.  Rusty is co-owner of Main Street Builders, Eastern Door and Glass, Cloverleaf Properties, Eastern Aluminum Fabrication, Longview Properties and Melrose Enterprises.  Rusty has...
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

Williamsburg shooting match to be held Jan. 21

WILLIAMSBURG (Hinton News) – The next Williamsburg shooting match will be on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Williamsburg Community Building. The match begins at 7 p.m. with food concessions open at 6 p.m. The matches will be eight rounds, 12-gauge guns only, full choke, .660 inch minimum. Screw-in chokes must be from a recognized supplier […] The post Williamsburg shooting match to be held Jan. 21 appeared first on The Hinton News.
WILLIAMSBURG, WV
Hinton News

Pre-K pre-enrollment now open

Pre-enrollment has now opened for Pre-K for the 2023-2024 school year in Summers County. Families with children who will be four years old by July 1, 2023, are eligible to pre-enroll for Pre-K classes in the upcoming school year.  Enrollment forms are available at the board of education office and all of the county elementary […] The post Pre-K pre-enrollment now open appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse news Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Dec. 28, 2022 - Jan. 3, 2023. Marriages Branden Lee Weeks to Brandi Alexandra Hazelwood. Fiduciaries Michael D Osborne and Jeffrey Ritter Osborne and Anna Michelle Osborne Durham, Administrators of the Sarah Ann Osborne estate; Martha Alice Martin and Sherry Burris, Administrators of the Donnie Edward Martin estate; Laura Ann Dinert, Administrator of the Betty Lou Elwood estate. Land Transfers Richard L. Mansfield and Johnny W. Mansfield to Jacob S. Parker and Thomas D. Sears. 4.52 acres more or less, Greenbrier Rural District; Daniel E. McCoun Jr. and Phillip Michael McCoun and Brooke Lilly Kottkamp (Dyson) to The West Virginia...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Area Foundation announces Community Impact Grant Deadline

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) – Hinton Area Foundation is now taking Grant Applications for our 2023 Community Impact Fund grant cycle. Applications are due by January 31, 2023. Applications are available on our website at: https://hintonareafoundation.org/wpcontent/uploads/2019/08/Grant_Application.pdf You may pick up an application by visiting our Parmer Center office at 104 James Street, Hinton. You may […] The post Hinton Area Foundation announces Community Impact Grant Deadline appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Secretary of State honors Summers County Clerk

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, and Secretary of State Representative Lee Dean, recently traveled from Charleston to Hinton. The reason for their visit was to give honor and recognition to long-time Summers County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt, who will retire at the end of the year. Merritt has continuously served the county for more than 30 years. In an earlier interview, she stated that she loved her time in the County Clerk's Office. She said, "I've been blessed to be the longest-serving County Clerk in the history of Summers County. I would like to thank the voters who have had the confidence in me to elect me and support me throughout these 31 years. I have never missed administering an election in Summers County since 1986." The race to see who will become the new County Clerk between Lynn Reed and Jackie Farley ended in last week's election. All of the election stats are available on the Hinton News website. The post Secretary of State honors Summers County Clerk appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

First John Henry Days meeting of the year planned

TALCOTT, (Hinton News) – According to a recent announcement, the first John Henry Days meeting of the year is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. in the basement of the Talcott Trinity Methodist Church. Planning is set to begin on the 26th annual John Henry Days Festival. The statement also says there will […] The post First John Henry Days meeting of the year planned appeared first on The Hinton News.
TALCOTT, WV
Hinton News

Obituary: Jackson L. Scott, Sr., 86

SCOTT Jackson L. Scott, Sr., 86, a lifelong resident of Hinton, WV, joined our Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a short illness. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whose example of commitment to family will live on for generations. A graduate of Hinton High School in 1954, Jack would serve the next four years in the US Navy, before returning home to attend Concord College and the WV School of Banking. Jack began his banking career with the First National Bank of Hinton, where he eventually became Executive Vice President. He guided the bank’s move to its new...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Jan. meetings in Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Here is a comprehensive list of January meetings taking place in Summers County. Summers County Board of Education - Regular Meeting - Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Summers County Commission - Regular Meeting - Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room at the Summers County Courthouse. Library Board of Directors - Regular Meeting - Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. in the library. Hinton City Council - Regular Meeting - Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Summers County Board of Education - Regular Meeting - Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Friends of the Summers County Public Library Book Group - Regular Meeting - Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in the library. *This list is subject to change. **If you would like to add a meeting to this list, send an email to news@hintonnews.com The post Jan. meetings in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Two arrested in Summers County

Local police received a call on Dec. 29, 2022, regarding two individuals breaking into someone's property. A witness allegedly identified the two people as Jamee Elaine Danberry, 42, of Talcott, and David W. Chewning, 62, of Talcott. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses advised the responding officer that Danberry and Chewning loaded items into a vehicle and fled before he arrived. However, the officer notes that he had seen a car matching the description of the one Chewning and Danberry were reportedly driving parked at a residence along his path. During the investigation, the officer was able to locate the stolen property,...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Winners of the 2022 Summers County Student Writing Contest

SUMMERS COUTY, (Hinton News) - Congratulations to the winners of the Summers County Student Writing Contest. All first-place winners received $40, all second-place winners received $20, and all third-place winners received $10. All winners also received a certificate and a ribbon.  Also, thanks to our judges for taking the time to read each anonymous entry.  Third-grade short story winners include first place for Isaiah Fitts (Talcott), second place for Kobe Wynes (Talcott), and third place for Anniston Ward (Talcott). Fourth-grade short story winners include first place for Aria Buckland (Jumping Branch), second place for Payton Mauro (Jumping Branch), and third place for...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County ARH and the City of Hinton partner for The Biggest Loser contest

HINTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Summers County ARH Hospital and the City of Hinton are joining forces to encourage area residents to prioritize their health in 2023 by participating in Hinton’s Biggest Loser competition. Modeled after the popular weight loss program The Biggest Loser, the contest, now in its second year, will include weekly weigh-ins, mini-challenges […] The post Summers County ARH and the City of Hinton partner for The Biggest Loser contest appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Library Board of Directors to meet

The Summers County Public Library Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. in the library. For more information, contact the library at 304-466-4490. The post Library Board of Directors to meet appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Board of Education to meet

The Summers County Board of Education will hold two regular meetings in January. The first will be on January 10 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Another meeting will take place on January 24 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Agendas and board minutes are […] The post Summers County Board of Education to meet appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Free writing workshop coming to Hinton

Instructor: Belinda Anderson, Author and WV Literary Treasure Course Description: Lights, camera, action! Directing Your Manuscript Date: January 14, 2023 Time: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost: Free - This workshop is sponsored by grants from the Literacy Fund and the Hinton Area Foundation. Workshop Description: You have an idea. Or a lot of material that could become a manuscript. Or the beginning of a manuscript. Or a draft that is yet to be fully realized. Join us for this workshop and walk away with a game plan. Just like movie directors, writers benefit from having their characters and setting ready before the plot starts...
HINTON, WV
