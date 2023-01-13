Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man from Aurora Could Face Assault, Kidnapping Charges in Alleged Abduction
A man from Aurora is in police custody after turning himself in for an alleged kidnapping in Lawrence County. Police say they were searching for Nick Morris early Sunday morning after he was accused of kidnapping Andrea Wilson. Morris elected to turn himself in, and told officers at the precinct,...
Substitute teacher removed from Bentonville school after accusation of inappropriate touching
A substitute teacher was removed from a middle school in Bentonville after a report of inappropriate touching.
Green Forest English teacher arrested for ‘possible inappropriate behavior’ with student
A Green Forest English teacher was arrested following accusations of "possible inappropriate behavior" between him and a student.
Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence
Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
Former Arkansas governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years or life in prison. There is no bond set at this time.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Centerton parents react after two students hit by cars
Centerton parents are devasted to hear the news that two students were hit at school crosswalks in less than a week in Centerton.
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Springfield driver killed in Stone County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
Woman accused of breaking Springfield worker’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm. Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, Missouri, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report. Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. […]
Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
