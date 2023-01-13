ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Forest, AR

fourstateshomepage.com

Monett woman safe after alleged kidnapping

KSNF/KODE — A woman is safe and a man is in jail after an alleged kidnapping in Aurora this weekend. According to the Aurora/Marionville Police Department’s Facebook page, an altercation happened around two in the morning Saturday in the parking lot of “Pricecutter” in Aurora. The...
MONETT, MO
KTLO

Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence

Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
KTLO

Female involved in kidnapping pleads

A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
FOX 16 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
koamnewsnow.com

KOLR10 News

Springfield driver killed in Stone County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

KYTV

Two dead after head-on crash in Stone County, Mo.

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a head-on crash in Stone County Friday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Route TT, two miles east of Reavisville. The crash occurred when a Ford F150 traveling east attempted to pass another car and struck a Ford Taurus traveling west head-on.
STONE COUNTY, MO

