Providence, RI

RIPTA REOPENS PHOTO ID SERVICE OFFICE

RIPTA to Reopen Photo Identification Office Beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that the Photo ID Office located inside the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center, will reopen on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Photo ID Office, where passengers can process their reduced fare...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

The Providence City Hall is Tired - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

Research can transport you to many places, and recently it took me to Providence’s City Hall. I have been investigating local opera companies organized and managed by Italian immigrants in Providence in the early 20th century. Diane’s grandfather sang in the one located in Eagle Park in the early 1900s. Unfortunately, save for word of mouth and a single picture that Diane has of her grandfather as Pagliacci, I have little else.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. The boy is a student...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Talbots Store Closing at Providence Place Mall

Providence Place Mall is losing another longstanding tenant as Talbots is closing. The women’s retailer announced the closing in an email to customers on Monday. The company continues to operate stores at Garden City in Cranston, Barrington, and Newport. WWD wrote about the longstanding retailer in September, “In this...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall. That’s the path Joseph Michael Polisena Jr. traveled to Monday night’s historic swearing-in after successfully succeeding his father as Mayor of the Town of Johnston, where they both were born. Along the way, Polisena Jr. earned three law degrees...
JOHNSTON, RI
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence restaurant closes indefinitely after truck plows into it

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mi Porcion Restaurant on Manton Avenue in Providence is closed indefinitely after a truck crashed into it around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. According to fire officials, a truck hit a car before slamming into the restaurant, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 – Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island

Yes, we’ve had a few cold days lately, but nothing like the frigid air we saw 81 years ago today. On January 17, 1942, the temperature reached -28°F in Richmond, RI. (Note: A -25°F temperature reading was recorded at T.F. Greene Airport on February 5, 1996 where official readings are kept.) Meanwhile, the lowest reading in balmy Newport was -9°F in 1982. Perfect for a stroll on the beach.
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver crashes into Providence home

A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an argument...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Construction begins at Spring Park

Today, the Newport Spring Leadership Committee shared with What’sUpNewp that construction on the new Spring Park has begun!. Barring unforeseen complications, the completion of Spring Park is planned for the summer of 2023. The park will memorialize Newport’s historic spring around which the city was founded and celebrate a founding value of the new city, religious freedom.
NEWPORT, RI

