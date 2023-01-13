ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bookstore owner tweets about $800 return, finds support from book lovers

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mN1z_0kDdp0yB00

The holiday shopping season is frequently the make-or-break time for small businesses.

A bookstore in Chicago had a good day when they made an $800 sale of art and cooking books before Christmas, but once the holiday was over, the person who bought the books returned them, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Apparently, the books were used to stage a home for the holidays and when the celebrations were over, the books were no longer needed.

An employee of Volumes Book Cafe in Winter Park received a call on Monday from the person who bought the books saying that she had wanted to return all of them.

The thing is, book returns are rare, the shop’s owner Rebecca George told the newspaper, usually about 1%, and it’s typically a case when someone receives a copy of a book that they already have.

The purchaser also contacted the store a few days after the 30-day return period ran out.

According to the shop’s website, the return policy reads: “Once an item of merchandise is delivered to you, you can return that item within 30 days of delivery. To be eligible for a return, your merchandise must be unused and in the same condition that you received it and must be in the original packaging. Our return policy does not apply to the following goods: [discounted or sale items, gift cards, personalized items, perishable goods such as food, used candles, sticker books, etc]. These items are not eligible for return, refund or exchange.”

After “much negotiation,” George said the book buyer agreed to take a store credit in exchange for the books.

George shared what happened on Twitter in a post that went viral, earning 6.9 million views by Friday morning. She called the event an unusual case, saying that the books were expensive and some were wrapped.

In the post, George pleaded with customers to not do something similar to other small businesses, as that $800 sale equated to a third of the store’s rent.

The incident has a silver lining.

After George’s tweet went viral, book lovers virtually lined up to help the store.

“I love book-loving people. They’re just incredible,” George told WGN. “We’ve had tons of orders and honestly can’t keep up with the amount of orders. We’re shipping all over the U.S. Tons of love and we’re happy.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Looper

The Harley Davidson Knucklehead American Pickers Bought For $20,000

Throughout time, humanity has proven particularly good at creating all kinds of stuff. Some of it is useful, some of it isn't, but no matter what, to at least one person, it's worth keeping around. However, as time goes on, some of these items are improved upon in some way, or they're rendered obsolete by an entirely different invention, resulting in them fading into obscurity. That's where the "American Pickers" team comes in. This group of experts loves the trinkets of yesteryear, and in many cases, they're willing to pay big money for them.
MISSOURI STATE
Looper

The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275

While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
Looper

The Printing Press That Set The American Pickers Back $200 But Was Valued For $1,000

Anyone in the trade of antiques and collectibles knows very well what a crap shoot it can be, as does anyone who watches "American Pickers." Danielle Colby, Mike Wolf, and the now-departed Frank Fritz have certainly had to drive some hard bargains over the years. There have of course been a few misses, such as the brown Lionel train set that ended up costing Frank more than four grand.
IOWA STATE
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
New York Post

I went to a YouTuber’s house unannounced — people are calling me a stalker

A brazen mom is under fire for apparently taking her children to their favorite YouTuber’s house unannounced — and posting the interaction on TikTok. Sheryl Jacques — who posts under the username @xomissjaay — shared the 35-second video that begins with kids walking up to a glass door of a house identified by Insider to be the possible residence of prankster Kyle “Stromedy” Godfrey. “My 5-year-old always talks about going to Toronto, Canada, to see Stromedy. So I made it happen,” the mom captioned the Jan. 6 post, which has lured 1.1 million views. As a man walks to the door, the mom...
Inside the Magic

“Disgusting” Universal Guest Finds Something In Popular Snack

Churros, Popcorn, sodas, and are just some of the things Guests can find while wandering around Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando is home to two different theme parks: Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each Universal Park includes different attractions for Guests and families to enjoy. While many Guests go to Universal for the thrills and attractions, they also go for the merchandise, shows, and restaurants located at Universal Parks.
ORLANDO, FL
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from library sales

Book reselling has become an increasingly popular way for people to make money, and one source that has been gaining popularity among resellers is library sales. These sales, which are usually organized by local libraries or library consortia, allow people to purchase books that have been removed from the library's collection for a fraction of the cost of buying new books. Many blogs and online videos show how resellers are making money from selling used books. Online reseller, Reezy Resells documented in a video his process for making thousands reselling books from library sales.
bookriot.com

A Banned Book Club Reading Guide for NEW KID by Jerry Craft

Banning books has been around since approximately one minute after books themselves. Even if you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years — and let’s face it, who hasn’t in a lot of ways — you’ve probably heard something about the many brouhahas surrounding the availability of literature in local and school libraries. It’s also likely that you’ve heard about the controversy surrounding “critical race theory,” referring to the sociological theory that race is a social construct, and that racism is baked into the American legal system as well as our culture.
TENNESSEE STATE
shereadsromancebooks.com

Slammed Series by Colleen Hoover: The Ultimate Guide

Fans of Colleen Hoover will want to start where it all began with the Slammed series. This is the ultimate guide to the Slammed series, giving you all the details regarding this fan-favorite book series including the Slammed series summary, the Slammed series reading order, and the Slammed series genre, trope, and age rating.
game-news24.com

Hogwarts Legacy is 35 hours long and is the most important art book leak

Hogwarts Legacy heed to spoilers (pic: Warner Bros.). Someone has acquired a new art book for the forthcoming Hogwarts Legacy and it’s packed with detailed maps and story info. Even though voice actors are usually the most reliable source of rumours, art books are growing rapidly catching up with...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy