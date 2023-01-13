The closure is necessary while crews pouring of a new bridge deck at Laughery Creek. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close S.R. 62 at the bridge over Laughery Creek on Tuesday, January 24, near Friendship from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow room for crews and equipment needed to pour the new bridge deck. The schedule for this work may be adjusted due to inclement weather.

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO