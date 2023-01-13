Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
trfradio.com
Failing to Leave Info at the Scene of an Accident
A Thief River Falls area man was cited for failing to give information following a two vehicle accident. According to the Thief River Falls Police Department, Michael W. Blair allegedly struck a vehicle while backing out of the parking lot at 3001 Sanford Parkway. According to the report an officer witnessed the collision January 9th.
740thefan.com
Electrical fire damages home in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO) – A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a home in East Grand Forks. The East Grand Forks Fire Department was able to put out the fire shortly after arriving around 3:30 p.m., but there was significant smoke and heat damage to the entry of the home.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
KNOX News Radio
GF pushes for new I-29 Interchange
A public input meeting last night (Thursday) gave Grand Forks residents a first glimpse at what a proposed new I-29 interchange might look like between 32nd Avenue south and 62nd Avenue South. According to the North Dakota DOT a disproportional amount of growth in Grand Forks is expected around 32nd...
valleynewslive.com
Retired UND Police Officer passes away after cancer battle
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota Police Department says a retired Police Lieutenant has died after battling cancer. The UND Police Department says Mark dedicated his life to service and family. He is a veteran of the U.S. Military who served over 20 years in both active military and reserve duty before retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 2009. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 98 in Langdon, ND.
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: Beer…eggs…and tattoos
Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown.
sayanythingblog.com
Guest Post: Urging legislators to again reject price controls and government intervention on drug prices
This guest post was submitted by Arik Spencer, the president and CEO of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, and Richard Glynn, the executive director of BioND in Grand Forks. The Greater North Dakota Chamber and the Bioscience Association of North Dakota share a common goal of supporting and...
Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in prison
by April Scheinoha Reporter An Oklee man convicted of murder was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Pennington Coun
