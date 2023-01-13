Read full article on original website
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 17)
Officers arrested Gary Wayne Pool, 44, of Sumner, last Friday morning at the Lamar County Probation office on two felony warrants. He is currently on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family member with previous convictions. Officers booked Pool and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris MLK Holiday Trash Pickup Changed
If your regular scheduled day is Monday, we collect on Tuesday, January 17. If your typical scheduled day is Tuesday, we will gather on Wednesday, January 18. If your regular scheduled day is Wednesday, we will gather on Thursday, January 19. If your typical scheduled day is Thursday, we collect...
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. They priced sponsorship levels the same as last year’s, ranging from $1,000 to $30,000, and each includes tickets for the event. Whitney and Logan Vaughan are serving as the 2023 Gala co-chairs. They have selected the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme to reflect Hopkins County’s uniqueness. The evening will offer a delicious meal, live auction, silent auction, and dancing. Through the years, the Foundation has raised over four Million dollars to bring health-related programs and equipment to the citizens of Hopkins County.
Johanna Hicks Column For January 18
Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed. Each year, 4-H groups across the state of Texas host the “Souper Bowl of Caring” event. In 2022, over 500 pounds of food were collected during the campaign. Even though that is a fantastic amount, we are hoping to top the pounds of food collected this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19% of Hopkins County children live in poverty.
United Way Of Lamar County And The Alzheimer’s Association Present Free Lunch & Learn On Elder Law
The United Way of Lamar County and the Alzheimer’s Association have partnered again for a FREE Lunch & Learn on Friday, February 24th from 11am – 1pm at CF Paris, 3410 N. Main Street. Titled “Leaving a Legacy: Assets, Aging, and Legal Concerns” the free Lunch & Learn...
Enrollment at PJC – Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Education Advisor Maria Zuniga, right, observes as Pedro Mendoza fills out paper work to enroll in the spring semester as the Sulphur Springs campus. For information about classes and registration requirements, call 903-885-1232.
No Injuries In Hopkins County Plane Crash
A small twin-engine plane made a harrowing emergency landing north of Sulphur Springs Sunday morning. Authorities say the pilot, from out of town, was taking the plane out for a test drive after repairs when mechanical problems occurred. The pilot tried to make it back to the airport but landed in a field just off Hopkins CR4763. The pilot was not injured and did not require any medical attention. The NTSB will investigate.
Hopkins County Genealogical Society
Invited are members and non-members to the monthly meeting of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society on Thursday at 7:00 pm at the Sulphur Springs Public Library at 611 North Davis Street. The featured speaker will be Lee Green, who has an impressive collection of Caddo Indian artifacts found in Hopkins County, especially on the eastern side of the county near Pine Forest.
MAU at Kimberly-Clark Hosts Manufacturing Job Fair
Paris, TX– 2023 January – MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a Manufacturing Job Fair on Thursday, January 26, between noon and 4:00 pm at the Love Civic Center Pavilion in Paris. Interested candidates can interview at the event and may receive a job offer on the spot. MAU...
Sulphur Springs ISD Student Hit By Car
The Sulphur Springs ISD issued a release Tuesday morning that a student had been hit by a car while attempting to cross the street to get on a school bus. The child’s parents and EMS were immediately notified. The student was examined by EMS and cleared with what were described as minor injuries. His parents were there with him and took him to school. School officials thanked the first responders and the bus driver for their quick responses. No other details have been released at this time.
USDA Has Tornado Assistance For Fannin County Farms and Ranches
Applications are now available for USDA’s Emergency Conservation Program funds to help repair damage to farmland during the December 13 tornado in Fannin County. Farmers and ranchers with damage from natural disaster events must apply for assistance before beginning repairs. Contact the Farm Service Agency office in Bonham at 903-583-9513 ext. 2 for details.
Weekly Road Report
AUSTIN – The Don’t mess with Texas® Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year. Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private, or home school and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or efforts focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.
Fort Towson Plans Hands-On Opportunities For Guests
FORT TOWSON, Okla. — Fort Towson Historic Site staff are busily preparing for the full slate of activities and events scheduled for 2023. Learning opportunities will be plentiful, with weekend activities beginning in February on the second, third and fourth Saturdays of each month. Special events throughout the year will include:
Parolee Arrested In Sulphur Springs
Reportedly a man wanted by the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was at a motel in Sulphur Springs, but when officers showed up to investigate, the man had fled his room. So instead, they found 34-year Thomas Joseph Lynch, of no fixed address, in another room and arrested him for violation of parole on a resisting arrest. In addition, an officer arrested Lynch on January 5, but they released him after 24 hours in jail.
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A Sulphur Springs police officer observed a man riding in an SUV and knew he had an outstanding warrant. The officer arrested 59-year-old James Hurley Cork on the warrant, which charged him with illegal dumping. He was released Monday afternoon. Hopkins County Deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday night on Hwy...
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
Titus County Jail Booking
Deputies arrested 49-year-old Reco Hawkins of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of Controlled Substance, a warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Class C misdemeanor warrants. He’s in the Titus County Jail.
Bill Proposed On Texas Election Violations
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, who represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties, has proposed a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law. Slaton’s bill would also allow prosecutors to be removed from office if found guilty of ignoring election laws. Organizations like the ACLU argue the bill would give AG Ken Paxton power that the state’s highest criminal court previously ruled he doesn’t have.
Drug Bust In Yantis
Wood County Dupities arrested three people and seized 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near Yantis Saturday. Deputies then seized an additional 3.5 grams of methamphetamine during a search just off CR 1858. Those arrested have been charged with Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. They have not released any names.
