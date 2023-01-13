The Sulphur Springs ISD issued a release Tuesday morning that a student had been hit by a car while attempting to cross the street to get on a school bus. The child’s parents and EMS were immediately notified. The student was examined by EMS and cleared with what were described as minor injuries. His parents were there with him and took him to school. School officials thanked the first responders and the bus driver for their quick responses. No other details have been released at this time.

