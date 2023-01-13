Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag dismisses 'ridiculous' Premier League title talk for Man Utd
Erik ten Hag dismisses 'ridiculous' talk of Man Utd winning the Premier League title.
Yardbarker
No Ronaldo rule at Manchester United as star could sign new contract with bumper pay rise
There is reportedly no Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United, despite what other recent reports have suggested. This is according to Football Transfers, who have provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man Utd, with the England international looking set to earn himself a big pay rise.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd reignite Timber interest; Liverpool ready Neves bid
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jurrien Timber, Ruben Neves, Franck Kessie, Naby Keita & more.
Gary Neville: 'Man Utd will finish above Arsenal'
Gary Neville predicts Man Utd to finish above Arsenal in the Premier League despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.
Jordan Henderson makes worrying admission over Liverpool's season
Jordan Henderson admits something hasn't felt right at Liverpool this season.
How Harry Kane compares to Manchester Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid top goalscorers
A look at how Harry Kane and his Tottenham record compares to the leading goalscorers of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Man Utd confirm shirt number for Wout Weghorst
Man Utd confirm the number Wout Weghorst will wear during his loan spell at the club.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Mudryk watches Blues seal deserved win
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Wout Weghorst explains why he is a good fit for Erik ten Hag's Man Utd
Wout Weghorst speaks about his strengths in the wake of signing for Man Utd.
League One play-offs 2023: Fixtures, dates & teams in contention
Here's everything you need to know about the League One play-offs.
Harry Kane and Jimmy Greaves goal records at Tottenham compared
Harry Kane is closing in on Jimmy Greaves' Tottenham goalscoring record, but how do those records compare?
Wolves vs Liverpool - FA Cup replay: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the FA Cup fourth round replay between Wolves and Liverpool at Molineux on Tuesday night.
Cristian Romero insists Tottenham can challenge Arsenal for Premier League title
Cristian Romero believes Tottenham can still challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title.
Erik ten Hag reveals why he became Man Utd manager
Erik ten Hag reveals reason he joined Manchester United.
Nottingham Forest complete signing of Danilo from Palmeiras
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Danilo from Palmeiras on a deal running until 2029.
Miles Robinson provides injury update
Miles Robinson is set to return to action, after being sidelined in May 2022 with an Achilles tendon injury.
Raheem Sterling Return to Liverpool 'Cannot Be Ruled Out' - But Is it Actually Likely?
Raheem Sterling Liverpool transfer rumours - could leave Manchester City. in summer. Champions League ban.
Saudi All-Star XI vs Paris Saint Germain: When is the game and how to watch
Here's everything you need to know about the match between Saudi All-Star XI and PSG, which could be the last time Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face each other.
Antonio Conte sends Hugo Lloris message after north London derby defeat
Antonio Conte speaks out after Hugo Lloris' error in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal cruise to north London derby win over Tottenham
Twitter reacts as Arsenal cruise to north London derby win over Tottenham.
