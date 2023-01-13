ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty vs Newcastle was ruled out: Fulham striker slips against former club

A surprisingly important clash between Newcastle United and Fulham took place at St. James' Park with both teams looking for critical points amidst a European battle. Newcastle are in the thick of the Champions League fight, needing all the points they can secure as they jockey with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and other top clubs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy