ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC drug overdose deaths surged to record high in 2021

By Gwynne Hogan
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pFWc_0kDdo4gG00
Two thousand six hundred and sixty-eight people died of a drug overdose in New York City in 2021, an increase of 27% compared to one year earlier. Fentanyl was detected in 80% of those deaths.

More people died from drug overdoses in 2021 than in any year since city officials began tracking more than two decades ago, according to a report released by New York City’s health department on Thursday.

In 2021, 2,668 people died from overdoses across the city, an increase of more than 500 deaths from the prior year, the report found. For the fifth consecutive year, fentanyl was the most common substance involved, detected in 80% of fatalities. Cocaine was detected in 47% of the city’s overdose deaths, followed by alcohol (39%) and heroin (37%).

“These deaths are heartbreaking and many, if not most, are absolutely preventable,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement. “As a city we must use every evidence-based tool at our disposal to reach people with services and – most of all – support and compassion.”

Black New Yorkers had the highest rate increase in overdose deaths and four Bronx neighborhoods topped the city for the highest rates of drug overdoses. In Hunts Point and Mott Haven, the rate of overdose death was three times the city average: 119 deaths per 100,000 residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPNxH_0kDdo4gG00

In November 2021, amid the skyrocketing rise in overdose deaths, New York City opened two overdose prevention centers — also known as supervised injection sites — in East Harlem and Washington Heights, the first in the nation. OnPoint NYC, the nonprofit running the two locations, has since prevented more than 670 potentially lethal overdoses, according to the city's health department. The centers have been used over 52,000 times by more than 2,200 unique individuals, the department added.

But overdose prevention centers remain politically fraught despite studies showing that they help avert deaths , lower health care costs, reduce public drug consumption and increase access to drug treatment.

The U.S. Justice Department under President Joe Biden has repeatedly delayed a decision over the legality of a potential overdose prevention center in Philadelphia. The case is viewed as a potential key to making the sites legal on the federal level.

In December, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul rejected a plan from the state’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Board to fund supervised injection sites with some of the $2 billion New York obtained through settlements with major opioid companies. Her administration’s rejection letter cited the lack of federal and state legality . Likewise, Mayor Eric Adams has said he supports overdose prevention centers but won’t allot city funding to support them.

The surge in drug-related deaths in New York City mirrors nationwide trends, with more than 106,000 overdose fatalities recorded across the country in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations

NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
Shore News Network

New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams

Jennie Taer on January 16, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – During a visit to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that his city had “no room” for illegal immigrants. A news conference held in the border city Sunday by Adams stressed the misinformation spreading that illegal migrants can obtain housing and employment in New York City. In the past, the Mayor of New York City has expressed concern over the increase in illegal migrants arriving on transports sent by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Governor The post New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two New York City drug dealers caught targeting local pharmacy for prescription drugs

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two New York City pill pushers were arrested in Brick Township, New Jersey on Thursday after the DEA, coordinating with the Brick Township Police Department, followed their trail to the Jersey Shore. According to the Brick Township Police Department, officers acted on information they received from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) regarding prescription fraud. “According to the DEA, there is a small group traveling throughout New Jersey and beyond, targeting pharmacies for prescription fraud,” the department said. “Through investigative measures, Briar Mill Pharmacy was believed to be the next target. After speaking to the pharmacy directly, The post Two New York City drug dealers caught targeting local pharmacy for prescription drugs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect the vaccinated: officials

New York City health officials are warning residents that the infectious omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect people who have already been vaccinated or infected with COVID-19.  “Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 73% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in NYC,” the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tweeted on Friday. ” XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of COVID-19 that we know of to date and may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19.”  The department added that getting vaccinated against the virus, including receiving an updated booster shot, remains the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Lenox Hill Hospital Updates Guidelines Making It NYC's Only Hospital to Allow Visitors 24/7

Since the dark days of COVID, when hospitals were closed completely to visitors, inroads to begin the steps toward opening them back up to visitors have been slow at best. Lenox Hill Hospital is the first New York City hospital to have adjusted hospital guidelines, allowing visitors at any day or time, including COVID patients. The change takes effect Monday, January 16. More hospitals are expected to follow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wosu.org

What's causing a nursing shortage?

Over 100,000 nurses left the profession between 2020 and 2021, marking the largest single-year decline and leading some to say our healthcare system is facing a nursing crisis. Nurses in New York City went on a three-day strike recently to protest insufficient staffing. We are taking a look at what's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts

City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy