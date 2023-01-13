San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a county resident Thursday in Gilroy they consider a suspect in a shooting the day before near Half Moon Bay. Deputies responded to a 5:58 p.m. report of a shooting Wednesday in an unincorporated area near Miramontes Point Road and Oleander Way near Half Moon Bay. A preliminary investigation led to the identity of the suspect as 23-year-od Jonathan Vega and for deputies to conclude it was a gang-related shooting.

GILROY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO