18-Year-Old Man Injured In Soma Shooting Early Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood over the weekend, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of Third and Harrison streets, where another man shot the victim and then fled, according to San Francisco police.
Man Arrested As Suspect In Gang-Related Shooting
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a county resident Thursday in Gilroy they consider a suspect in a shooting the day before near Half Moon Bay. Deputies responded to a 5:58 p.m. report of a shooting Wednesday in an unincorporated area near Miramontes Point Road and Oleander Way near Half Moon Bay. A preliminary investigation led to the identity of the suspect as 23-year-od Jonathan Vega and for deputies to conclude it was a gang-related shooting.
2-Vehicle Collision Saturday Leaves One Dead
GILROY (BCN) One person was killed Saturday morning after two vehicles collided in the Hollister-Gilroy area, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP responded to the crash shortly after 7 a.m. on eastbound State Route 156 just west of Monterey Street. The driver of a 2011 Honda Civic lost...
Discovery Bay Man's Death Caused By Police, Coroner's Inquest Finds
The jury at a coroner's inquest on Friday found the March 2022 death of 51-year-old Robert Steven Jones of Discovery Bay was at the hands of another person other than by accident, The Contra Costa Sheriff's Department announced on Monday. Deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office shot and...
Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland
BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
‘Stolen’ ambulance in San Francisco leads to wild Bay Area chase
This situation is rare, but not unheard of.
Mudslide Danger In Berkeley Hills Prompts Evacuations, Warnings Monday Morning
BERKELEY (BCN) About 10 homes have been evacuated due to a mudslide in the Berkeley Hills on Monday morning and residents of nearby neighborhoods have been warned to prepare to leave quickly if needed, fire officials said. The Spiral, a short road off Wildcat Canyon Road, and Middlefield Road north...
Harbor Boulevard Closed Near Caltrain Overpass
BELMONT (BCN) The area of Harbor Boulevard and Old County Road in Belmont was closed Monday morning due to flooding. Belmont Police said in a 3:12 a.m. Tweet that drivers should use alternate routes. The closure includes the area under the Caltrain overpass on Harbor Boulevard. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road
Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding
Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
Woman found dead next to fallen tree branch in SF's Golden Gate Park
A woman was declared dead on Saturday evening after she was found lying next to a fallen tree branch in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, officials said.
Mudslides trigger evacuations, close roads in Berkeley Hills
Mudslides in the Berkeley Hills triggered evacuations and closed roads on Monday morning, officials said.
Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma
Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
The McDonald's in Fisherman's Wharf has permanently closed
A sign posted on the front door of the fast food restaurant said a new eatery would soon take its place.
Zipline connects cut-off Bay Area community after bridge washes out
A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter.
Rain Wednesday Will Add To Historic Wet Period In Bay Area
The final storm in a series that began hitting the Bay Area last month is forecast to arrive Wednesday, along with a cold front and king tides that have a coastal flood advisory in effect. The rain Wednesday will be lighter than previous storms, according to Colby Goatley, a meteorologist...
Rainfall totals for parts of the Bay Area so far are staggering
The local reservoirs are filling up.
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
