Chemical navigation: Scientists develop a water remediation method using nanoparticles
Chemists from St Petersburg University have developed a method for purifying water from organic compounds using tin oxide nanoparticle based photocatalysts. The findings of the research are published in the Journal of Alloys and Compounds . Water pollution is an acute environmental issue. Due to the high rate of industrial...
New method for designing tiny 3D materials could make fuel cells more efficient
Scientists from UNSW Sydney have demonstrated a novel technique for creating tiny 3D materials that could eventually make fuel cells like hydrogen batteries cheaper and more sustainable. In the study published in Science Advances, researchers from the School of Chemistry at UNSW Science show it's possible to sequentially "grow" interconnected...
SRM 915c calcium carbonate mass fraction standard
This standard reference material from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will help calibrate procedures for calcium determinations used in clinical analysis and for routine critical evaluation of the daily working standards applied in these procedures. Additionally, the certified values can be used to validate analytical methods for determining calcium and carbonate.
Speeding up sugar's conversion into fuel
University of Queensland researchers have found a way to more efficiently convert sugarcane into a building block of aviation fuel and other products. By zeroing in on a specific enzyme, a UQ team working in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has sped up the slowest step in processing sugar into a chemical called isobutanol.
Dairy giant Danone vows to slash planet-warming methane
French food giant Danone said Tuesday it would slash planet-warming methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, vowing to change the way the cows it uses are raised and milked. Methane is responsible for roughly 30 percent of the global rise in temperatures to date. It is released from the oil and gas, waste and agriculture sectors as well as through natural processes.
Lab develops new method for on-chip generation of single photon
As buzz grows ever louder over the future of quantum, researchers everywhere are working overtime to discover how best to unlock the promise of super-positioned, entangled, tunneling or otherwise ready-for-primetime quantum particles, the ability of which to occur in two states at once could vastly expand power and efficiency in many applications.
Micro-sized polyethylene particles show adverse effects in cell lines
Exposure to high doses of micro-sized polyethylene has adverse effects on cells, a new study from the University of Eastern Finland finds. The researchers investigated the toxicity of micro-sized polyethylene in two different human colorectal cancer cell lines. Being one of our most common plastics, polyethylene is used for a variety of purposes, for example as packaging material.
The mechanism of cosmic magnetic fields explored in the laboratory
Plasma is matter that is so hot that the electrons are separated from atoms. The electrons float freely and the atoms become ions. This creates an ionized gas—plasma—that makes up nearly all of the visible universe. Recent research shows that magnetic fields can spontaneously emerge in a plasma. This can happen if the plasma has a temperature anisotropy—temperature that is different along different spatial directions.
Increased atmospheric dust is masking greenhouse gases' warming effect, finds study
A new study shows that global atmospheric dust—microscopic airborne particles from desert dust storms—has a slight overall cooling effect on the planet that has hidden the full amount of warming caused by greenhouse gases. The UCLA research, published today in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, found that the...
Sandia work at the heart of next-generation nuclear reactor
A team of Sandia National Laboratories researchers working on the reactor at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility is testing materials to make the next generation of fusion reactors, in the quest to develop more carbon-free energy sources. These magnetic confinement fusion reactors, called tokamaks, use magnetic fields to shape plasma...
Newly discovered green comet expected to whiz by Earth
A rare, recently discovered comet with a greenish tint is expected to whiz by Earth over the next few weeks, but sky gazers may need binoculars or a small telescope to see it. "It will be going past the constellation Corona Borealis just before sunrise here in Toronto with Feb. 1st being the best day to view it," says York University Assistant Professor Elaina Hyde, director of the Allan I. Carswell Observatory in the Faculty of Science. "The Allan I. Carswell Observatory plans to target this interesting object with our one-meter telescope."
To predict environmental changes, researchers create a new generation of wireless sensor networks
The "internet of things," a growing web of interconnected devices—constituting everything from smart bulbs to warehouse robots—is posited as a central pillar of the "fourth industrial revolution" because of how drastically it improves connectivity and information sharing. Now imagine that web expanding beyond buildings and into the landscape,...
Milk consumption increased ancient human body size, finds study
A new study led by Western biological anthropology professor Jay Stock, suggests that milk consumption in some regions between 7,000 and 2,000 years ago led to an increase in human body mass and stature. This ran counter to trends in body size experienced elsewhere in the world. This size increase is found in regions where there was evolution for higher frequencies of genes that allow humans to produce enzymes to digest milk into adulthood—called lactase persistence.
Scientists successfully control lightning with lasers
It may sound like science fiction, but a group of scientists was actually able to control lightning and guide it safely to the ground. The ‘how’ sounds even more sci-fi – with a laser.
Scientists discover potential new method to treat superbug infections
Scientists at University of Galway delved into the issue of antimicrobial resistance—one of the greatest threats to human health—discovering the potential to improve treatment options for superbug MRSA infections using penicillin-type antibiotics that have become ineffective on their own. The research has been published in the journal mBio.
Ancient chimeras were suction feeders, not shell crushers, new research shows
A rare three-dimensional fossil of an ancient chimera has revealed new clues about the diversity of these creatures in the Carboniferous period, some 300 million years ago. Research led by the Muséum national d'histoire naturelle (MNHN) and the University of Birmingham has shown that an ancient relative of chimeras—jawed vertebrates that are related to sharks and rays—fed by sucking in prey animals underwater.
Researchers create new system for safer gene-drive testing and development
Scientists continue to expand the technological frontiers of CRISPR, along with its enormous potential, in areas ranging from human health to global food supplies. Such is the case with CRISPR-based gene drives, a genetic editing tool designed to influence how genetic elements are passed from one generation to the next.
Circadian clock controls sunflower blooms, optimizing for pollinators
An internal circadian clock controls the distinctive concentric rings of flowering in sunflowers, maximizing visits from pollinators, shows a new study from plant biologists at the University of California, Davis. The work is published Jan. 13 in eLife. A sunflower head is made up of hundreds of tiny florets. Because...
Eating one wild fish same as month of drinking tainted water: study
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals", new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals called PFAS were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat,...
Humans plunder the periodic table while turning blind eye to the risks of doing so, say researchers
For millions of years, nature has basically been getting by with just a few elements from the periodic table. Carbon, calcium, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, phosphorus, silicon, sulfur, magnesium and potassium are the building blocks of almost all life on our planet (tree trunks, leaves, hairs, teeth, etc). However, to build the world of humans—including cities, health care products, railways, airplanes and their engines, computers, smartphones, and more—many more chemical elements are needed.
