Netflix Scraps Highly Anticipated Book Adaptation After Two Years
Netflix has become known for buzzworthy original series, but it looks like one project will not be coming to fruition. On Tuesday, it was announced via a report from Variety that the streaming service has cancelled its adaptation of The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle. The potential television series has been in development for more than two years now, and was initially announced as part of the first development slate for original U.K. content, but never made it into production. The series would have been inspired by the 2018 novel of the same name by Stuart Turton. According to reports, the BBC Studios production company House Productions is shopping the project elsewhere, and could potentially strike a new deal. Turton previously hinted at the cancellation news in a now-deleted tweet on January 12th.
Netflix Tweet About Cancelling Shows Resurfaces & the Internet is Having a Field Day
One of Netflix's old tweets about cancelling shows is making the rounds again. It's been a rough couple of weeks for a variety of fandoms. The red brand has cancelled series like Dead End: Paranormal Park and Inside Job. But over in the live-action department, some fans are still reeling from Warrior Nun, Uncoupled, and 1899. Every week, it seems another disgruntled part of the Internet joins the quest to get one of their favorites renewed. Although lots of shows never got to have the ending they envisioned, it's fair to wonder why these changes seem to be ramping up. Across the entertainment landscape, you've got companies deciding to can entire finished series and whole movies just to save money via tax write-ins. So, the viewers will continue pointing out the hypocrisy whenever there's an opportunity. Check out some of the best tweets down below.
New Netflix Documentary Is the #2 Movie, but Many Viewers Think It's Exploitative
Netflix has released their latest batch of viewership data, revealing what everyone has been watching for the past week. The #2 movie on the entire platform was the Netflix original true crime documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, which was watched over 21.2 million hours by subscribers. Considering the subject matter and niche appeal of documentaries on Netflix's platform anyway it's a decent premiere for the movie, the problem however is that many users are taking a lot of issue with the way that the documentary presents its lead subject. We're going to dig into mild spoilers for the movie in order to discuss why some aren't thrilled with it..
Glass Onion Surpasses The Gray Man on Netflix's All-Time Top 10
Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has hit another milestone: Glass Onion has officially surpassed Netflix's 2022 blockbuster action franchise-starter The Gray Man on the charts for Netflix's all-time Top 10 movies. As you can see below, Glass Onion currently has more than 273 million hours viewed in the first 28 days of its release on Netflix, far surpassing The Gray Man's 253.8M hours viewed in its first 28 days.
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Steps Out With His Best Cosplay Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kept quiet as of late, but things are going to heat up for the series this year. As 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as he will be returning to television soon enough. Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to check on the sorcerer as well as his students later this year. And thanks to one fan, Gojo is stepping out online with one of his best cosplays to date.
Yellowstone Star Has More Disappointing News for Season 5 Part 2 Return
Not only is Yellowstone not yet in production on the second half of season five, but according to star Dawn Olivieri, there is not a clear date for production to resume yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivieri -- a transplant from sister show 1883 said it's possible that production could resume in March, but she is not sure whether that would be for the whole production or just for select units. She said that one of the things that can be tough about a job with so many moving parts is that you don't know until it's almost time to start shooting, when the production is going to need you.
Power Rangers Reveals First Footage from 30th Anniversary Special
It's the 30th Anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and to celebrate Hasbro and Netflix will be delivering a 30th Anniversary Special that reunites some of the franchise's legendary Rangers. As part of this morning's Hasbro streaming event, they revealed the first footage from the anticipated special, featuring interviews from the cast and the first glimpse of the Rangers back in their costumes. We even got a first look at a Putty battle. The 30th Anniversary special will be titled Once & Always, and will hit Netflix on April 19th. You can check out the full video below.
Xbox Report Says Cancelled Exclusive Could Get a Second Chance
This month officially marked a disappointing anniversary for Xbox fans, as January 9th, 2017 saw the cancellation of Scalebound. The collaboration between Microsoft and PlatinumGames had seen a lot of anticipation from Xbox One owners, but the game failed to materialize. According to a new rumor from Xbox insider Shpeshal_Nick, the two companies are back in talks to revive the IP (presumably on Xbox Series X|S), but things are apparently still in the early stages. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt until we hear something concrete from Xbox!
Avatar: The Way of Water to Pass Spider-Man: No Way Home at Worldwide Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water continues its box office winning streak, and is expected to pass Spider-Man: No Way Home's global box office haul this week. That will make the film the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time, and comfortably making it profitable -- something that even the filmmakers behind it were not certain was a guarantee ahead of the film's release. With a ballooning budget and numerous delays related to both production and the Covid-19 pandemic, Avatar: The Way of Water might be the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time...but it also needed to crack the top ten (at least) to break even.
Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie Trailer Released
Sailor Moon is gearing up for its next release! Later this year, Usagi and the gang will return to the screen with Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie. And now, the two-part movie has released a special trailer highlighting the Sailor Starlights trio!. As you can see above, the clip wastes...
Attack on Titan Creator Addresses All Those Rumored Spin-Offs
Attack on Titan's anime adaptation is preparing to come to a close, with the manga ending years prior to the upcoming conclusion that left the fan base divided when it came to the battle taking place that saw the Scout Regiment fighting against their former friend, Eren Jaeger. Last year, creator Hajime Isayama visited North America for the first time as a part of the convention known as Anime NYC, and in doing so, answered a major question when it came to potential spin-offs which would bring fans back to the world of the Titans.
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
Puss in Boots Contains the Greatest Attack on Titan Reference: Watch
Shrek did a lot of good for audiences years ago, and its legacy lives on thanks to Puss in Boots. The character has been around Hollywood for decades now, and the cat's latest movie has become a box-office hit. Of course, most fans know what to expect when they buy a ticket for Puss in Boots, but the series surprised fans in a big way this year thanks to Attack on Titan. After all, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish contains a tribute to the anime, and it is actually pretty much perfect.
Logic Reveals How He Was Cast in The Last of Us Part 2
Popular rapper Logic has opened up about how he was eventually cast in Naughty Dog's PS4 game The Last of Us Part II. For those unaware, when The Last of Us Part II released back in 2020, Logic (whose real name is Bobby Hall) was known to have a small role in the game. And while Logic's own character in the Last of Us sequel wasn't in the game for long, it turns out that he almost portrayed a much more prominent role.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With One of the Best Games of All Time
PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with one of the best games of all time; there are a few catches though. The first is that the offer has only been extended to PS Plus Premium subscribers, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essential subscriber, you're out of luck. The second catch is this isn't a free download, but a free trial. That said, it's a timely one. And the third and final catch is this offer only pertains to PS5 users.
Violent Night Gets Peacock Streaming Date
One of the unexpected genre hits of 2022 was the David Harbour-starring Violent Night, which offered an unconventional take on Santa Claus as he faced off against paramilitary invaders, with the film set to make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock later this week. The film's release on Peacock coincides with its release on other home video formats, which include various behind-the-scenes featurettes that dive deep into how the film came to life. Given that the film was a critical and commercial success, the filmmakers have already hinted about having an interest in developing sequels to the adventure. Violent Night lands on Peacock on January 20th.
Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek's Massive Severance Payout Revealed
Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek's reign at the top was short – but lucrative. A new report reveals that Chapek received a payout of $24.18 million last year, and was set to "receive a severance package worth more than $20 million." Those figures will likely spin heads, as Chapek will be seen as getting a major payday for essentially failing at his job.
Retta to Star in Murder by the Book From Good Girls Creator
A mini Good Girls reunion is headed to NBC. On Tuesday, reports revealed that the network has given a pilot order to Murder by the Book, a new drama series created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. Retta previously starred on Good Girls, which Bans created and Krebs wrote and executive produced, from 2018 to 2021. Retta's filmography also includes Parks and Recreation, Tuca & Bertie, and Kroll Show. She has had a talent holding deal with NBC Universal, NBC's parent company, since 2022.
Ubisoft Reveals Why Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Smaller Than Previous Games
Ubisoft has revealed why Assassin's Creed Mirage is smaller than other previous entries in the franchise. Over the last decade, Ubisoft has put a vast majority of its chips into the Assassin's Creed franchise because it is absurdly successful. The games do well and they're released consistently, but also with enough space between them to mitigate fatigue, but sustain interest. Add to the fact that the series is really only loosely connected at this point and players can jump in and out as they please. However, there is one big problem that has lingered among players for quite some time. The scale of the games has ballooned to absurd levels meaning there's a ton to do, a ridiculously large map to explore, and a really lengthy story to complete. Only a fraction of players actually roll credits on these games and a really small percentage actually 100% it, scaring some folks away from these games.
