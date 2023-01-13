Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Related
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CBS Sports
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher suffers historical playoff meltdown, Mike McCarthy hints that team will stick with kicker
The Dallas Cowboys played a nearly perfect game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, well, except for one player. Brett Maher suffered a total meltdown on a night where he missed a total of four extra points, going just 1 for 5 in the Cowboys' 31-14 win. The performance...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round odds, schedule, preview as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry
Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson posts cryptic message after Ravens' loss: 'When you have something good, you don't play with it'
The Baltimore Ravens lost a heartbreaking wild-card game Sunday night against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals, which not only means their season is over, but also means quarterback Lamar Jackson's offseason has begun. Whether Jackson will be back in Baltimore next year -- and if he does stay, what the price will be -- are major storylines heading into the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'
The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through
Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional run. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
CBS Sports
Joey Bosa rips officials after Chargers' playoff collapse vs. Jaguars: 'I'm sick of those f---ing people'
The Los Angeles Chargers completely collapsed against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, blowing a 27-0 lead to lose, 31-30, in the wild-card round. The historic loss resulted in some visible emotions from the Chargers, none more obvious than defensive end Joey Bosa. Feeling the officials missed a false start on...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Carries Giants to victory
Barkley carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns while catching five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. While Daniel Jones wound up leading the Giants in both carries and rushing yards, Barkley made his touches on the ground count, scoring his team's first points on a 28-yard dash in the first quarter and then plunging into the end zone from two yards out in the fourth for what proved to be the winning touchdown. The star running back will now set his sights on the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense that held Barkley to only 48 scrimmage yards in their only meeting during the regular season, as Barkley was rested for the second, meaningless contest.
What should Brady do?
Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
CBS Sports
Bills' Devin Singletary: Leads Bills in rushing
Singletary rushed 10 times for 48 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round. Singletary garnered two fewer carries than rookie James Cook, who also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter. Despite Cook's involvement, though, Singletary still led Buffalo in rushing yards. As the Bills now advance to the AFC divisional round, expect Singletary and Cook to continue to split snaps in Buffalo's backfield.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win
Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. In leading the Giants to an upset win and the franchise's first playoff victory in 11 years, Jones became the first QB in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and multiple TDs while rushing for 70 or more yards. His first touchdown, a 14-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first quarter, gave New York its first lead of the game, while Jones' nine-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger early in the third kept the Giants ahead of the Vikes in the back-and-forth contest. The quarterback will now gear up for a meeting with the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense he struggled against the only time he faced them in the regular season.
CBS Sports
Where Tom Brady might land in 2023, plus NFL divisional round picks, Cowboys look dangerous with Dak Prescott
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. I hope you like hearing about Tom Brady, because I have a feeling that's all we're going to hear about for the next three months now that he's out of the playoffs following Tampa Bay's loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 roll
The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will try to advance to the conference championship for the fifth straight season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Saturday. Kansas City (14-3), which received a bye as the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket after winning its seventh consecutive division title, fell to 2-2 in the last four conference championship games following last year's overtime loss to Cincinnati. Jacksonville (10-8) recorded a shocking 31-30 comeback victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round last weekend after allowing the first 27 points of the contest.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher suffers historical playoff meltdown with four missed extra points before making fifth try
The Dallas Cowboys played nearly perfect football during the first half of Monday night's playoff game in Tampa Bay, well, except for one player. Brett Maher suffered a total meltdown during a first half where he missed three extra points. Maher then missed a fourth extra point in the third...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Knee procedure reveals more issues
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Mone had a "difficult surgery" in which more issues were discovered than previously diagnosed, ultimately suggesting a lengthy recovery, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Mone shifted to Seattle's injured reserve back on Dec. 20 due to an ACL injury, and he's now...
CBS Sports
What we learned from the wild-card round: Dak Prescott's best chance to win Super Bowl; Brock Purdy's weakness
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend didn't disappoint thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars' thrilling comeback and exciting fourth quarters in multiple games, setting up arguably the best weekend in football (the divisional round). Only two road teams were able to emerge with victories -- and both came from the NFC East -- setting up a showdown between many of the league's powers this year.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from cashing in his red-zone opportunities, but absent those Monday night, he was limited to a middling performance. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott vultured one red-zone rushing touchdown before Michael Gallup recorded a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. The veteran back could struggle again in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers' elite run defense.
Comments / 0