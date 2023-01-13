ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

National Quitter’s Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - January 13th is known as National Quitter’s Day, the day when most people give up their New Year’s resolutions. Dez Gibbs with The Studio in Huntington stopped by First Look at Four with some easy exercises to help you maintain your fitness goals. You...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

New Boy Scout troops on the way to the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG — Boy Scouts of America membership in the Kootaga District hasn’t quite matched the increases seen nationwide and throughout the Buckskin Council, but three new troops are in various stages of development locally and officials hope more are on the way. “Honestly, our goal is to have...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

First responders race to scene of structure fire

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening during a robbery at a McDonald’s in Elkview that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man’s arrest. Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with...
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Car and tractor-trailer collide

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car collided Monday morning with a tractor-trailer in Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. The accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. Our crew said officers had a K-9 unit out helping with the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
q95fm.net

Woman Dead After Structure Fire In Huntington, West Virginia

A structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia that happened early Sunday morning has left one person dead. The fire happened at a residence on the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:32 am they discovered a fully-involved fire. The scene was secured...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Fire crews contain blaze at Charleston residence; pet cat rescued

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A residence in Charleston sustained heavy smoke damage after catching fire Saturday evening. The fire was reported about 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of Corvair Drive, according to the Charleston Fire Department. Firefighters said the flames were contained to a single bedroom and a...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in head-on crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Nathan Shepard, 18, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead...
SALT ROCK, WV
WOWK 13 News

Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

HHS holds off Tomcats

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High boys basketball team hit some big free throws late to beat Ashland 58-55 and they improve to 9-2 on the year. The Tomcats fall to 12-7 and hosts Danville Christian this coming Friday. In Ohio girls action, Coal Grove topped Ironton and here are the highlights from both games.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Three people arrested for metal theft

Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
HUNTINGTON, WV

