WSAZ
National Quitter’s Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - January 13th is known as National Quitter’s Day, the day when most people give up their New Year’s resolutions. Dez Gibbs with The Studio in Huntington stopped by First Look at Four with some easy exercises to help you maintain your fitness goals. You...
Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
Hot dog statue allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The “beloved weiner man” was allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle and the owners are giving a cash reward for information on its whereabouts. According to a Facebook post, the door of Dairy Winkle was allegedly broken and the statue was stolen. They say there is a $400 cash reward for […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New Boy Scout troops on the way to the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Boy Scouts of America membership in the Kootaga District hasn’t quite matched the increases seen nationwide and throughout the Buckskin Council, but three new troops are in various stages of development locally and officials hope more are on the way. “Honestly, our goal is to have...
WSAZ
First responders race to scene of structure fire
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
WSAZ
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening during a robbery at a McDonald’s in Elkview that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man’s arrest. Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with...
WSAZ
Car and tractor-trailer collide
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car collided Monday morning with a tractor-trailer in Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. The accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. Our crew said officers had a K-9 unit out helping with the...
q95fm.net
Woman Dead After Structure Fire In Huntington, West Virginia
A structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia that happened early Sunday morning has left one person dead. The fire happened at a residence on the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:32 am they discovered a fully-involved fire. The scene was secured...
Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
Winter Jam 2023 tour coming to Charleston, West Virginia, in January
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winter Jam 2023 is making a stop in Charleston, West Virginia. Winter Jam, known the biggest tour in Christian music, will be coming to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Admission the concert are $15 at the door or through Jam Nation Reserved […]
wchstv.com
Fire crews contain blaze at Charleston residence; pet cat rescued
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A residence in Charleston sustained heavy smoke damage after catching fire Saturday evening. The fire was reported about 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of Corvair Drive, according to the Charleston Fire Department. Firefighters said the flames were contained to a single bedroom and a...
WSAZ
Man dies in head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Nathan Shepard, 18, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead...
Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
WSAZ
‘There’s really no point in scaring the whole neighborhood,’ Rolling Hills theft victim speaks of experience
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have been trying to figure out the identity of a suspect in a series of break-ins caught on a Ring Doorbell camera. CID released a surveillance video over the weekend, adding the person is believed to have broken...
WSAZ
HHS holds off Tomcats
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High boys basketball team hit some big free throws late to beat Ashland 58-55 and they improve to 9-2 on the year. The Tomcats fall to 12-7 and hosts Danville Christian this coming Friday. In Ohio girls action, Coal Grove topped Ironton and here are the highlights from both games.
WSAZ
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A call for help from miles away ended with an arrest on Monday in Kanawha County, according to court documents. On Jan. 16 around 5 p.m., officers responded to 9th Avenue in South Charleston after receiving a call from a woman in Georgia claiming her sister was in danger.
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
1 taken to hospital after Charleston, West Virginia, apartment building fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials say there was a working apartment building fire in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Metro 911 says the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a building fire at 871 Westminster Way around 12:03 p.m. CFD says all occupants made it out of the building. One person was taken to […]
Man dies after crash on Route 10 in Cabell County, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on West Virginia Route 10 near Asbury Roads in Salt Rock. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. Deputies say Nathan Shepard, of Salt Rock, was pronounced dead […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
