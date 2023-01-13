Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Couple pleads guilty after infant daughter's death
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Onaway couple charged in the death of their 3-month-old baby both took a plea agreement on Tuesday. Justin and Deana Bond were charged in March with child abuse and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of their daughter Eliana. Prior story: Family member...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff's office urges people stay safe ahead of Tip-Up Town festival
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is asking that people play it safe ahead of this year's Tip-Up Town festival. The sheriff's office posted aerial photos of Houghton Lake on Monday, urging people to stay off the ice due to mild winter conditions. Another story: Tip-Up...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
