CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Onaway couple charged in the death of their 3-month-old baby both took a plea agreement on Tuesday. Justin and Deana Bond were charged in March with child abuse and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of their daughter Eliana. Prior story: Family member...

ONAWAY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO