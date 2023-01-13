Free clothing swap, onesie bar crawl, plus 8 things to do this weekend

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Whether you want to go to the rodeo or a magic market or even do baby goat yoga, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise , high temperatures reach the lower 50s on Friday afternoon and then climb into the middle 50s on Saturday. A few extra clouds will push across the state Saturday.

Highs will be back to the upper 40s on Sunday in Denver. The Front Range has a small chance for flurries after sunset.

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across the Denver metro area:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.

