Suspect arrested after running over 2 girls, killing one during large fight, report says

H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Police investigating double homicide at East Side hotel
SAN ANTONIO – A hotel employee found two victims dead from gunshot wounds at an East Side hotel. Police were called out around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Travelodge off Interstate 35 North. Upon arrival, police say that the hotel employee told officers that she found the two victims...
Man injured after the car he was in was shot at multiple times on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to piece together what happened that led up to a man being shot while in his car early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. when police were called out to Horizon Lake near Sinclair Road on the city's Southwest Side. Police said...
Speeding driver walks away after car bursts into flames following rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a driver survived after being involved in a rollover accident where the car burst into flames. The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday along with Loop 1604 and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control...
Trial of former Air Force major accused of murdering his wife in 2019 begins on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald gets underway Tuesday with jury selection. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on...
Teenage suspect arrested for vape cartridge deal gone wrong
SAN ANTONIO – According to authorities, Zane West, 17, was arrested Saturday night. The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened near the 16400 block of Henderson Pass around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. The affidavit states that a 17-year-old victim was meeting up with some...
Man hospitalized after being shot at North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - A man is hospitalized after being shot at a North Side apartment complex. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Bresview near Lockhill Selma Road. Police said that a meetup between some people turned into a shooting. When they arrived, they...
Man wanted for stealing $55,000 worth of equipment from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify a suspect who stole $55,000 worth of supplies from a construction site. On Dec. 30, 2022, a male suspect drove a black Chevy Silverado truck onto a construction site on the 1300 block of S. Foster Rd.
Intoxicated suspect swerves into oncoming traffic causing rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old woman was attempting to steer clear of a car that was swerving into her lane early Sunday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the woman was driving in the left lane of Montgomery Drive going east around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's Northeast Side.
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
FOUND: Missing 8-year-old with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATED: Ryan was been found by SAPD around noon Sunday. Have you seen Ryan Jesse Cole? The 8-year-old boy has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300-block of NW Military Drive on the North Side. Ryan has short straight brown hair, stands 4...
Stairwell fire heavily damages 2 condo units on the Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two families are displaced after a fire damaged their condominiums during a late night fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Monday along Brightwood Place near East Basse Road. Crews were met with heavy fire in the interior of one of the...
T-Bone collision sends woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rushed to the hospital after an accident late Sunday morning. At about 10:45 a.m. Sunday a woman was pulling out of the apartments on the 14000-block of Vance Jackson when her Mustang was T-boned by another woman in a Jeep driving northbound. The...
Pleasanton puts on benefit for mother who lost hands and feet
A town of nearly 11,000 people south of San Antonio, are doing everything they can to lift up the Pacheco family. "It kind of shows you what a small town can do," says Jacob Pacheco, a Pleasanton ISD coach of six years. Pacheco has had a tough and life-changing couple of months.
South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools
South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
'Alone and scared': Dogs abandoned with no food or water looking for happy ending
SAN ANTONIO - Just before the start of a new year, Animal Care Services was called out for three dogs left alone and locked out on a balcony of an abandoned apartment. Animal Care Officer Rial said the three dogs were left on the patio to wallow in their filth without food, water, or shelter for an unknown amount of time. They were taken to ACS for love and care. Within a few days, one of the dogs was adopted.
Legoland Discover Center San Antonio features MLK March in its mini-land
SAN ANTONIO - Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio featured the March in its mini-land for the first time. San Antonio master model builder Kevin created the masterpiece and included the sanitation truck that honors the Memphis sanitation workers and what they fought for. You can visit Legoland Downtown in the...
OFF THE DEEP END: Clemens High School swim team dives into winter season
SCHERTZ, Texas - For the first time in Clemens High School history, the varsity swim team has the opportunity to advance to district competitions after the junior varsity and varsity won their meet on Nov. 30 at the Schertz Aquatics Center. “So at the swim meets, there are about one...
HEB recalls chocolate chunk brownies
SAN ANTONIO – HEB is recalling their ‘Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies’ due to undeclared ingredients – mainly soy and egg. The brownies are produced by Ameripack Foods in Hughes Springs, Texas. They issued the recall for 976-pounds of the 13-ounce brownie packages. If you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or egg, you run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if you eat the brownies.
