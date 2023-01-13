Suspect arrested after running over 2 girls, killing one during large fight, report says

SAN ANTONIO - Just before the start of a new year, Animal Care Services was called out for three dogs left alone and locked out on a balcony of an abandoned apartment. Animal Care Officer Rial said the three dogs were left on the patio to wallow in their filth without food, water, or shelter for an unknown amount of time. They were taken to ACS for love and care. Within a few days, one of the dogs was adopted.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO