Saint Petersburg, FL

floridapolitics.com

Darryl Shaw to lead $40M capital campaign for Florida Aquarium

The campaign will help fund a major expansion project. Developer Darryl Shaw will lead The Florida Aquarium’s upcoming $40 million capital campaign, called Sea Change. The campaign will be the aquarium’s largest since opening in 1995. It will help fund plans for a major expansion, including several new guest experiences and an outdoor California sea lion habitat.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Bill Carlson puts rumors to bed, will run for re-election

Some had suggested Carlson was considering challenging Mayor Jane Castor. Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson will seek re-election to his District 4 seat, Carlson’s business partner Tom Hall shared in a weekend email to supporters. The announcement puts to bed hushed rumors that Carlson had been considering a...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'

Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Feed store closing after more than 60 years

Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
wogx.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida: Here's where

ORLANDO, Fla. - One lucky Floridian became an overnight millionaire after matching five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. One person in Maine won the $1.35 billion grand prize, with a cash option of $724.6 million.
FLORIDA STATE
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Your Favorite New Tampa Restaurant!

Taxes. Death. Stonewood being chosen by our readers as New Tampa’s Favorite Restaurant. Despite some changes in operating partners over the years, little else has changed at Stonewood. Since opening in 2002, it has consistently been voted the area’s favorite, even in the face of some tough new challengers like Via Italia and the Grill at Morris Bridge.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa

I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
TAMPA, FL

