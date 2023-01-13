Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Did Tom Brady Just Play His Last Game?OnlyHomersTampa, FL
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Four Extra Points in Wildcard GameSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
Related
floridapolitics.com
Darryl Shaw to lead $40M capital campaign for Florida Aquarium
The campaign will help fund a major expansion project. Developer Darryl Shaw will lead The Florida Aquarium’s upcoming $40 million capital campaign, called Sea Change. The campaign will be the aquarium’s largest since opening in 1995. It will help fund plans for a major expansion, including several new guest experiences and an outdoor California sea lion habitat.
floridapolitics.com
Bill Carlson puts rumors to bed, will run for re-election
Some had suggested Carlson was considering challenging Mayor Jane Castor. Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson will seek re-election to his District 4 seat, Carlson’s business partner Tom Hall shared in a weekend email to supporters. The announcement puts to bed hushed rumors that Carlson had been considering a...
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Longboat Observer
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'
Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
What's next for St. Petersburg's Manhattan Casino
The historic South St. Pete building has hosted Ray Charles, James Brown, and other legendary artists.
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
fox13news.com
Feed store closing after more than 60 years
Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good.
Battle of the Bands in St. Petersburg honors Dr. MLK Jr.
People across the Tampa Bay area stuck it out in the cold Sunday to come together and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music and lots of fun.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Proposals aim to make Lakeland’s Munn Park better for families, homeless
The people who live, work and spend time in Lakeland are weighing in on the future of its historic centerpiece.
Mysuncoast.com
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
wogx.com
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida: Here's where
ORLANDO, Fla. - One lucky Floridian became an overnight millionaire after matching five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. One person in Maine won the $1.35 billion grand prize, with a cash option of $724.6 million.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Your Favorite New Tampa Restaurant!
Taxes. Death. Stonewood being chosen by our readers as New Tampa’s Favorite Restaurant. Despite some changes in operating partners over the years, little else has changed at Stonewood. Since opening in 2002, it has consistently been voted the area’s favorite, even in the face of some tough new challengers like Via Italia and the Grill at Morris Bridge.
Mysuncoast.com
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
Drug house shut down in St. Pete, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said ran a drug house in St. Petersburg.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
cltampa.com
A massive Lakeland ranch, and home to CornFusion, is now on the market for $4.5 million
A gigantic ranch known for hosting a popular local fall festival for the last decade is now for sale in Lakeland. Located at 13444 Moore Rd., the agritourism-zoned ranch has been owned by Ted and Donna Smith since 1980, and is a well-known spot for concerts, weddings, and most importantly, the annual CornFusion Fall Festival .
Comments / 0