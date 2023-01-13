Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Two men injured in north Wichita crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol said two Wichita men were hurt when their pickup went off a highway and into some trees Monday evening. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. at K-254 and 45th Street North. Troopers said an eastbound pickup went through the median and crossed into the westbound lanes of K-254, then it went into a ditch and crossed 45th Street North, coming to rest against a tree.
2 seriously injured in north Wichita when a truck crashes into a tree
Rescue crews found a damaged pickup truck resting in a tree with two occupants trapped inside.
Wichita woman killed in southeast Kansas crash
An 18-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash on Monday in Wilson County.
Truck leaves K-254 in north Wichita and lands with back end in tree, images show
The driver and passenger were still hospitalized Tuesday morning.
Wichita woman charged in connection with October crash
A Wichita woman has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that happened in October at an east side intersection. 27-year-old Paloma Adame was arrested earlier this month by Sedgwick County deputies. She has been charged with attempted first degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery. Her bond was set at $150,000 and attorneys will discuss the case again on January 3oth.
Man charged in November kidnapping incident in Wichita
A man has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with an incident in Wichita in November. 34-year-old Benjamin Brady, whose hometown is unknown, appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday to face charges. His bond was set at $150,000. Brady is accused of stealing a car on...
Body found at north Wichita park
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at Dr. Glen Day Park near 27th and North Hillside.
Ramp and road closures coming to I-135 construction site in north Wichita
Drivers in north Wichita will face possible detours for the next two weekends. The road closures are at the Interstate 135, Interstate 235, Kansas Highway 96, and Kansas Highway 254 interchange.
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Jan. 16 marks 58 years since aviation disaster devastated Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifty-eight years ago Monday, disaster shattered the serenity of a typical Saturday morning in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. Children living on or near Piatt Street were watching cartoons when a large cloud of smoke filled the air following a thunderous crash. A KC-135 tanker crashed on...
Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas
Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr. Family and friends remember Theo Cribbs, Jr. as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Habitat for Humanity project happened inside Century II in downtown Wichita. WSU Hughes Metroplex...
Two dead after house fire in Reno County
Two people are dead after a house fire in Arlington, Kansas. According to Reno County Fire, crews from Reno County Fire Districts 4 and 8, as well as Pretty Prairie Fire
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
WPD: One shot at downtown gas station
According to Wichita Police, one person is hurt after a shooting at a downtown gas station early Sunday morning.
Wichita man charged for soliciting young girls
A Wichita man has been formally charged for soliciting three young girls for sex. 43-year-old Damien Henderson is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000. Henderson was arrested January 11th after three girls, ages 7 to 13,...
Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition
(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
Restaurant inspections: Roaches, stagnant water, foul smell, no sneeze guard in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Wichita man shot by gas station employee after fight breaks out near downtown, police say
Police say the 28-year-old man was asked to leave after an argument with two employees at the gas station.
This shop has served Wichita bicyclists for 60 years. Now it’s closing
The business has a 10 percent discount on everything until it closes.
