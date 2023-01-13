ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, KS

kfdi.com

Two men injured in north Wichita crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol said two Wichita men were hurt when their pickup went off a highway and into some trees Monday evening. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. at K-254 and 45th Street North. Troopers said an eastbound pickup went through the median and crossed into the westbound lanes of K-254, then it went into a ditch and crossed 45th Street North, coming to rest against a tree.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman charged in connection with October crash

A Wichita woman has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that happened in October at an east side intersection. 27-year-old Paloma Adame was arrested earlier this month by Sedgwick County deputies. She has been charged with attempted first degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery. Her bond was set at $150,000 and attorneys will discuss the case again on January 3oth.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man charged in November kidnapping incident in Wichita

A man has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with an incident in Wichita in November. 34-year-old Benjamin Brady, whose hometown is unknown, appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday to face charges. His bond was set at $150,000. Brady is accused of stealing a car on...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas

Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr. Family and friends remember Theo Cribbs, Jr. as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Habitat for Humanity project happened inside Century II in downtown Wichita. WSU Hughes Metroplex...
ARLINGTON, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man charged for soliciting young girls

A Wichita man has been formally charged for soliciting three young girls for sex. 43-year-old Damien Henderson is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000. Henderson was arrested January 11th after three girls, ages 7 to 13,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition

(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS

