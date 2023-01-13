ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Family of man killed in hit-and-run is looking for answers

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in September. It happened on Route 460 in Bedford County, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811, where a driver hit Aaron Collins and killed him. Four months later, police and Aaron’s family are desperately looking for answers.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
TROUTVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase

ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along Beverly Street in Covington after a low-speed chase led officers to arrest two people on charges involving weapons and narcotics. According to the Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police asked the Sheriff’s Office to aid in a pursuit around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after the driver refused to stop. No one was injured in the resulting crash.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after shooting in Southeast Roanoke

A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 15), Roanoke Police were called to the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE for the report of a shooting. After arriving at the scene, officers...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

One man found shot on Montrose Avenue in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting on the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE. on Sunday evening. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 it responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say they found a man lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

22-year-old man dead after Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that left a 22-year-old man dead in Halifax County Monday. Authorities said the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday on Philpott Road, just west of Calvary Road. A tractor-trailer had stopped in the right eastbound lane of Philpott Road...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man convicted of Roanoke murder sentenced to life in prison

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2021 armed robbery will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jamerius Crennell pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery, as well as two firearm charges, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Crennell...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Natural Bridge man killed in Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Natural Bridge Station man has been identified as the victim of a crash Sunday in Botetourt County. Mark Lee Braford, 63, was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene of the crash January 15 on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Alleghany County Officer Involved Shooting On 6-9-22

Alleghany, Va. – At the request of the Alleghany Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 9, 2022). Once the state police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication. The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Alleghany Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 64, at the 20-mile marker, for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 was requested. When the K-9...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Fatal accident kills one pedestrian

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Timber Ridge house fire

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to a hospital after a house fire in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge Co. Monday. According to the Rockbridge Baths Volunteer Fire Department, Fairfield Rescue Squad, Sheriffs Deputies, South River VFD, Lexington FD & Rescue, Buena Vista FD, Kerrs Creek VFD, and Raphine VFD also responded.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy