WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
WSET
Man found injured, lying on Roanoke sidewalk after shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One man is injured following a shooting in the Star City on Sunday evening. Roanoke Police said they were called to the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE at 6:20 p.m. for a report of a person who was shot. Responding officers found a man...
WDBJ7.com
Family of man killed in hit-and-run is looking for answers
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in September. It happened on Route 460 in Bedford County, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811, where a driver hit Aaron Collins and killed him. Four months later, police and Aaron’s family are desperately looking for answers.
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along Beverly Street in Covington after a low-speed chase led officers to arrest two people on charges involving weapons and narcotics. According to the Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police asked the Sheriff’s Office to aid in a pursuit around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after the driver refused to stop. No one was injured in the resulting crash.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after shooting in Southeast Roanoke
A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 15), Roanoke Police were called to the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE for the report of a shooting. After arriving at the scene, officers...
wfxrtv.com
One man found shot on Montrose Avenue in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting on the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE. on Sunday evening. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 it responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say they found a man lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized following vehicle crash in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a major crash in Southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, which happened Monday morning in the 4000 block of Brandon Ave.
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
WSLS
22-year-old man dead after Halifax County crash
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that left a 22-year-old man dead in Halifax County Monday. Authorities said the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday on Philpott Road, just west of Calvary Road. A tractor-trailer had stopped in the right eastbound lane of Philpott Road...
WDBJ7.com
Man convicted of Roanoke murder sentenced to life in prison
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2021 armed robbery will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jamerius Crennell pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery, as well as two firearm charges, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Crennell...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound in SE Roanoke Sunday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police were notified at 6:20 p.m. of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Montrose Ave SE. Police found a...
WDBJ7.com
Natural Bridge man killed in Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Natural Bridge Station man has been identified as the victim of a crash Sunday in Botetourt County. Mark Lee Braford, 63, was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene of the crash January 15 on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road.
Alleghany County Officer Involved Shooting On 6-9-22
Alleghany, Va. – At the request of the Alleghany Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 9, 2022). Once the state police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication. The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Alleghany Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 64, at the 20-mile marker, for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 was requested. When the K-9...
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
WSET
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen vehicle. According to deputies a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup- Brown/Green in color was stolen Friday night. Deputies said it was stolen from the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. Deputies also said the...
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
cbs19news
Fatal accident kills one pedestrian
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Timber Ridge house fire
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to a hospital after a house fire in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge Co. Monday. According to the Rockbridge Baths Volunteer Fire Department, Fairfield Rescue Squad, Sheriffs Deputies, South River VFD, Lexington FD & Rescue, Buena Vista FD, Kerrs Creek VFD, and Raphine VFD also responded.
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along Rt. 608 in Appomattox Co.
APPOMATTOX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: An Appomattox Co. crash has closed Route 608 Sunday night. The crash was near Vermillion Rd; Rt. 657N/S, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
