Calera, AL

Shelby Reporter

Children enjoy the ice on Get Out and Skate Day

PELHAM – The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena offered skating lessons in honor of Get Out and Skate Day, encouraging children to come and enjoy fun on the ice on Sunday, Jan. 15. National Learn to Skate Day is a U.S. Figure Skating event celebrated across the country....
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sports Column: Lets just get right to the point

I am well aware that I sound like a broken record at this point. I’ve discussed how crucial field goals and two-point conversions are in football, and more recently, how dunking can be beneficial. However, I can not deny it any longer. After watching countless basketball games, I have to address one of the major factors that can determine whether or not a game is won or lost and it all comes down to one line, the free throw line.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Curriculum night introduces families to THS

ALABASTER – Students and parents recently had the opportunity to learn about what Thompson High School has to offer during Curriculum Night on Monday, Jan. 9. The event was open to families of rising 9th-12th graders. “We had hundreds of parents and students attend,” said Amanda Wilbanks, chief academic...
Shelby Reporter

Jadie Allen Brown III

Jadie Allen Brown III passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2023, at his home in Montevallo, AL. He was born on Oct 31, 1954, and was 68 years old at the time of his death. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. His family is deeply saddened at his sudden passing.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Columbiana hosting public workshop for tourism, economy boost

COLUMBIANA – The city of Columbiana and community partners have invited the public to attend a two-day workshop to plan ways to elevate Columbiana as a “tourist gateway” for rural central Alabama. The workshop and action planning event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-8:30...
COLUMBIANA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Divorces for Dec. 1 through Dec. 31

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31, 2022:. -Hayley M. Leeper, of Shelby, and James H. Leeper, of Shelby. -Michael David Foster, Jr., of Pelham, and Nannette Marie Foster, of Alabaster. -Anna Grace Head-Wood, of Columbiana, and Jonathan Daniel Wood, of Irondale. -Laura Watson, of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Taylor Hicks wows Columbiana crowd with special concert

COLUMBIANA – Taylor Hicks played to a packed yet intimate Song Theater at the Shelby County Arts Council on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 in Columbiana. The season-five winner of American Idol was interactive with the crowd, making sure to joke and speak with the audience in between songs. He kept the energy high and comedic, playing a variety of covers in addition to some original songs.
COLUMBIANA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Land transactions for Dec. 21 through Jan. 6

The following land transactions occurred between Dec. 21 through Jan. 6. -Stacy E. Henderson to Roy W. Rogers, for $470,000, for Lot 2 in O’Kelly Place. -Michael Walton to James Nicholas Vines, for $230,000, for Lot 13 in Hampton Square. -Susan Cichos to Donna J. Schicho, for $549,900, for...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Arrest reports for for Dec. 2 through Jan. 4

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 2 through Jan. 4. -Adam Paul Bernier, 38, of Verbena, driving under the influence combined substance. -Totonio Jermaine Timmons, 38, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less. -Christopher Jackson Carlee, 38,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster recognizes MLK Day

ALABASTER – Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield issued a proclamation in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Brakefield declared Jan. 16 as Martin Luther King Jr. day, recognizing that the King Holiday and Service Act designated the holiday as a national day of volunteer service, and the fact that many have been inspired by the life and work of King.
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 22 through Dec. 29

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 22-29: -Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 51000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A total of 43 packages of cannabis/THC vape cartridges containing a total of 50 cartridges, and a bag containing approximately 17 grams of marijuana were confiscated.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Matt Casey sworn in as new Shelby County district attorney

COLUMBIANA – On Friday, Jan. 13, Matt Casey was sworn in as the new district attorney for Shelby County, Alabama’s 18th Judicial Circuit. Casey previously won the election in November 2022 and has been the acting DA since being appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Dec. 2, 2022.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Municipal police reports for Dec. 1 through Jan. 3

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1 through Jan. 3. -Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 100 Block of Ferguson Lane (residence/home). -Property damage from the 100 Block of Plaza Drive (government/public...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Samaniego sworn in for third term as SCSO sheriff

COLUMBIANA – John Samaniego was sworn in for another term as sheriff of Shelby County during an investiture on Sunday, Jan. 15. Samaniego first took office on Jan. 20, 2015 after being elected for the first time in 2014. He was then re-elected to the position to serve another four years in 2018.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

