How To Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker
As a coffee lover, your biggest nightmare is probably waking up with tired eyes to find out that your coffee maker isn’t working. While many people turn to instant coffee in such a situation, a true coffee fanatic will always prefer a perfectly brewed cup of joe. No matter which category you belong to, here are four amazing ways to get you caffeinated without a coffee machine.
Tips for baking perfect chocolate chip cookies every time
“Number one, I absolutely love making chocolate chip cookies. I mean, it’s fun. It’s exciting. Beyond the fact that I love making them, I love eating them.” — Debbi Fields.
Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Funky’ Whiskey Glasses, and They’re 56% Off Right Now
For just $17 you can stock your bar cart.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
Easy 'Sheet Pan Taco Quesadillas' Give Takeout a Run for Its Money
These are just so easy to throw together.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart
This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie
Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
I Made Julia Child’s Chocolate Mousse Recipe and It Was Mind-Blowing
You may be thinking, “chocolate mousse? What’s the big deal?” Well, one taste of this deeply chocolatey, perfectly airy mousse, will tell you why Julia Child’s chocolate mousse recipe from Mastering the Art of French Cooking is one you’ll use for life. Aside from the technique of using both the egg whites and egg yolks, I love how she adds an ample amount of brewed coffee in addition to orange liqueur. Those two ingredients combined with quality chocolate and just enough sugar to balance the flavors is a true work of art.
How to Organize Your Kitchen Like a Pro
Smart and efficient organization will make you a better, faster cook.
12tomatoes.com
Skillet Apple Pie Biscuits
An impossibly easy and delicious dessert. So, basic ol’ biscuits are a wonderful thing. But these are not those. These are dessert biscuits, and I’m not saying they’re even more wonderful but they are certainly amazing. Imagine the soft and sweet spice of apple pie filling combined with fluffy biscuits and then top it all off with a sweet and sticky glaze. That’s these Skillet Apple Pie Biscuits in a nutshell!
gordonramsayclub.com
Traditional Sponge Cake
Sponge cake or pan di Spagna/pan di span is a traditional Italian white sponge cake consisted of just 3 basic ingredients: sugar, flour, and eggs. It is a base for numerous cake recipes. You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it plus 35 minutes to cook. Soft, tasty and easy – here is the recipe:
buffalohealthyliving.com
The Best Peanut Butter Cookies
(Adapted from My Father’s Daughter by Gwyneth Paltrow) 1¼ cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off with knife. 1 cup creamy peanut butter, at room temperature (I like Skippy No Need To Stir) 1 cup light brown sugar, packed. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 1 large egg.
HGTV
Ben Napier's Starbucks Drink Is So Good
HGTV stars, they're just like us, right? Maybe when it comes to coffee. During a recent press trip to New York City, Ben Napier needed an afternoon pick-me-up. With Starbucks just a few feet away, it was a no brainer. Ben approached the kiosk and without hesitation ordered (arguably) the most popular seasonal drink the Seattle-based coffee chain offers: a Pumpkin Spice Latte (a.k.a PSL) — with a twist.
Allrecipes.com
German Chocolate Cupcakes
Combine evaporated milk, butter, brown sugar, sugar, egg yolks, and salt in a saucepan. Cook over medium-high, whisking constantly, until it coats the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in coconut, pecans, and almond extract. Transfer to a medium bowl, and cool in the refrigerator, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until just chilled, about 1 hour.
New 'Friends'-Themed Coffee Creamer Will Taste Like a Central Perk Favorite
Could this news *be* any better?
Epicurious
Easiest Vanilla Birthday Cake
The blonde counterpoint to our Easiest Chocolate Birthday Cake, this homemade vanilla cake recipe is great for first-time bakers or seasoned pros looking to save time without sacrificing quality. Created with the promise of ease—no stand mixer needed—the single-layer round cake is the perfect centerpiece for birthdays, dinner parties, or any occasion worth celebrating.
Food & Wine
