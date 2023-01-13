ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter cofounder Biz Stone isn't enjoying the platform as much as he used to and has been 'tinkering' with its rival Mastodon, report says

By Beatrice Nolan
 4 days ago

Twitter cofounder Biz Stone has signed up for Mastodon.

Andrew Burton/Getty

  • Twitter cofounder Biz Stone says his experience on the platform isn't as good as previously.
  • Stone made the remarks to Bloomberg after joining Twitter alternative, Mastodon.
  • Ev Williams, another Twitter cofounder, has also signed up for Mastodon, per the outlet.

Biz Stone, one of Twitter's cofounders, isn't enjoying his time on Twitter as much as he used to.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Stone said: "I don't know if I'm doing something wrong or what, but my Twitter experience isn't as great. I don't know if it's the people that I follow aren't tweeting anymore or what's happening."

Stone said he had been "kinda tinkering" with Mastodon, an alternative social-media platform in recent weeks.

Stone has criticized Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk, in the past. In an apparent criticism, Stone tweeted in December: "He's not a serious person. He does things for sport that have serious consequences for real people."

Ev Williams , another Twitter cofounder, has also signed up for Mastodon. "I love the idea of an open and distributed — yet connected — network," Williams told Bloomberg via email.

He told the outlet that innovation in social media had been suffering because "the major platforms have had too strong of a network effect for new ideas to get to critical mass."

"Now we are at a unique point in time when people are actively looking for alternatives, which is exciting," he said.

Mastodon, a social network founded in 2016, has been growing steadily since Musk's Twitter takeover.

The platform grew from approximately 300,000 users to 2.5 million users between October and November last year, Eugen Rochko, Mastodon's founder, said in a blog post.

Medium, an online publishing platform founded by Williams, recently announced it was setting up its own "instance" on Mastodon. Williams and Stone both have seats on Medium's board, which Bloomberg said seemingly played a part in the pair's decision to join the platform.

In a tweet, he told his followers they could find him on Mastodon under Medium's instance .

Representatives for Williams and Stone did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

