It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab
With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
Blinken to test limits of China’s diplomatic engagement on Feb. 5-6 Beijing trip
The secretary of State’s agenda is likely to include the war in Ukraine, Beijing’s growing nuclear arsenal, stalled counternarcotics cooperation and U.S. citizens held in China.
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Two GOP firebrands who lost committee posts last Congress — Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene — have regained them under the Republican majority.
The letters largely formally reup requests that Jordan sent last year, before the White House warned that he would need to send the letters again once Republicans controlled the House and Jordan wielded a gavel. But Jordan, in each of the six letters, warns that he’s requesting the information for...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
2023: The free traders strike back?
— GOP control of Congress and fresh delays for the Biden administration’s executive orders on China are giving free traders a chance to push back on rising protectionism in Washington and thaw relations with Beijing. — Meanwhile, proponents of those U.S.-first manufacturing policies are trying to rebrand them in...
In Ukraine, war crimes go on-chain
Russia's invasion has made Ukraine a testing ground for the ways the internet changes war -- and that includes how war crimes are documented. With a tech-savvy society under direct attack, a stream of information posted by Ukranians to social media and the messaging app Telegram are offering a trove of real-time digital evidence of purported war crimes. But there’s a problem with presenting this evidence in court: Because it comes from the wilds of the internet, it’s open to all sorts of challenges to its veracity.
The debt ceiling and Wall Street’s best worst-case scenario
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
From Texas border, New York mayor vows to pressure U.S. government over migrants
Next week, Eric Adams plans to be in Washington, D.C., to bring up the issue at the United States Conference of Mayors.
Why Harris world thinks she may be the biggest winner of the midterms
No longer tied to the Senate, the vice president feels comfort and flexibility as she hits the road on abortion, climate and other issues
A new tax chief in Paris
CAN IT GET UNSTUCK? Pretty big news from the international tax scene on Friday — the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development announced that its new tax policy director would be Manal Corwin, a former top Treasury official. By all accounts, Corwin will have no shortage of challenges in...
Schumer throws a lifeline
With help from Tanya Snyder, Oriana Pawlyk and Lauren Gardner. calls for swift confirmation of President Joe Biden’s FAA nominee. — DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg faces pushback from the right and left after last week’s FAA computer system failure. — The Energy Department loans millions to a Nevada...
Airplane lavatories deliver new hope for the CDC’s variant hunt
The Biden administration plans to widen testing of bathroom waste when international flights arrive.
Ukraine calls for ‘Cyber United Nations’ amid Russian attacks
A top cyber official proposed the idea as Moscow targets Ukraine's infrastructure.
