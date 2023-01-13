ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

POLITICO

From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab

With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
POLITICO

2023: The free traders strike back?

— GOP control of Congress and fresh delays for the Biden administration’s executive orders on China are giving free traders a chance to push back on rising protectionism in Washington and thaw relations with Beijing. — Meanwhile, proponents of those U.S.-first manufacturing policies are trying to rebrand them in...
POLITICO

In Ukraine, war crimes go on-chain

Russia's invasion has made Ukraine a testing ground for the ways the internet changes war -- and that includes how war crimes are documented. With a tech-savvy society under direct attack, a stream of information posted by Ukranians to social media and the messaging app Telegram are offering a trove of real-time digital evidence of purported war crimes. But there’s a problem with presenting this evidence in court: Because it comes from the wilds of the internet, it’s open to all sorts of challenges to its veracity.
POLITICO

The debt ceiling and Wall Street’s best worst-case scenario

Editor's note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day's biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO

A new tax chief in Paris

CAN IT GET UNSTUCK? Pretty big news from the international tax scene on Friday — the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development announced that its new tax policy director would be Manal Corwin, a former top Treasury official. By all accounts, Corwin will have no shortage of challenges in...
POLITICO

Schumer throws a lifeline

With help from Tanya Snyder, Oriana Pawlyk and Lauren Gardner. calls for swift confirmation of President Joe Biden’s FAA nominee. — DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg faces pushback from the right and left after last week’s FAA computer system failure. — The Energy Department loans millions to a Nevada...
