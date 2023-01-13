ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

upr.org

Salt Lake City police investigate 3rd auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours

Following the critical injury of a man who was hit by a car Sunday night, Salt Lake City police are investigating an uproar of auto-pedestrian crashes in the city. Sunday night’s accident involved a 31-year-old man who was hit while crossing a road at 700 South State Street at around 11:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and police report that he has upgraded to critical but stable condition.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
iheart.com

Bullet Hits Car In Boone County, Leaves Hood Without Hitting Driver

(Boone Co., IA) -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a car as it was driving down Highway 169 just south of Ogden last Friday night. Sheriff Andrew Godzicki says the woman driving the car first thought she was hit by a rock, but later saw the damage on her car.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KSLTV

ABC 4

KUTV

One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

hebervalleyradio.com

Crash In Wasatch County Saturday Night

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash in Wasatch County at milepost 7 on westbound US 40 at 10:39 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
KSLTV

Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car

SPANISH FORK, Utah –– A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday. Clayton Wade Ames, 39, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license, driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, possessing of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

