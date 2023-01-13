Read full article on original website
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
No injuries after truck crashes into Midvale building
For the second time in one day, a vehicle crashed into a place of business in Utah, but fortunately, nobody was injured this time.
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
Driver dead after crash involving truck hauling diesel fuel
A semi-truck driver died and the driver of a small SUV is in critical condition after the two vehicles collided in West Valley City, causing a "significant" diesel fuel spill.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on Mtn View Corridor; lanes closed due to diesel spill
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died and part of Mountain View Corridor was shut down Monday morning following a rollover crash. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said a semi-truck and small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor around 9 a.m. Monday.
Salt Lake City police investigate 3rd auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours
Following the critical injury of a man who was hit by a car Sunday night, Salt Lake City police are investigating an uproar of auto-pedestrian crashes in the city. Sunday night’s accident involved a 31-year-old man who was hit while crossing a road at 700 South State Street at around 11:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and police report that he has upgraded to critical but stable condition.
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor
SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
Bullet Hits Car In Boone County, Leaves Hood Without Hitting Driver
(Boone Co., IA) -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a car as it was driving down Highway 169 just south of Ogden last Friday night. Sheriff Andrew Godzicki says the woman driving the car first thought she was hit by a rock, but later saw the damage on her car.
Moose hit, killed on Utah freeway; Driver, passenger survive
Two people managed to escape with little to no injuries after colliding with a moose Friday evening on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
Driver headed wrong way before crashing into business, killing employee
A woman was killed after she was pinned by a van that crashed through a Tooele business, also injuring another employee inside.
Two Utahns hospitalized after rollover crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Two Utahns were hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash in Idaho Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County, Idaho, at approximately 8:09 a.m. “A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from...
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
Snow College softball player killed after two-car crash in central Utah
FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College sophomore on the softball team has died after a two-car crash in Sanpete County. School officials said 20-year-old Paige Rydalch, from Stockton, was killed in the crash as she was traveling on State Route 132 on Monday morning. “This has shocked...
One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
UDOT helicopter helps lower avalanche danger across Cottonwood canyons
SALT LAKE CITY — Lots of snow this winter means Utah Department of Transportation workers are having to do a lot of extra work in keeping the Cottonwood canyons safe from avalanche danger. On Thursday morning, there was a very brief closure of Big Cottonwood Canyon — a longer...
Fatal Ogden rollover leaves one dead, five injured
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Five people are injured and one person is dead after a rollover crash on 31st St. in Ogden, according to a press release. The Ogden Police Department responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 of a crash between a Honda Pilot and an SUV that caused the SUV to roll over.
Crash In Wasatch County Saturday Night
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash in Wasatch County at milepost 7 on westbound US 40 at 10:39 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car
SPANISH FORK, Utah –– A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday. Clayton Wade Ames, 39, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license, driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, possessing of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
