Wichita woman charged in connection with October crash
A Wichita woman has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that happened in October at an east side intersection. 27-year-old Paloma Adame was arrested earlier this month by Sedgwick County deputies. She has been charged with attempted first degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery. Her bond was set at $150,000 and attorneys will discuss the case again on January 3oth.
Man charged in November kidnapping incident in Wichita
A man has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with an incident in Wichita in November. 34-year-old Benjamin Brady, whose hometown is unknown, appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday to face charges. His bond was set at $150,000. Brady is accused of stealing a car on...
Wichita man charged for soliciting young girls
A Wichita man has been formally charged for soliciting three young girls for sex. 43-year-old Damien Henderson is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000. Henderson was arrested January 11th after three girls, ages 7 to 13,...
Two dead in house fire in Arlington
Two people were found dead after a house fire late Saturday night in Arlington, in Reno County. Crews were called to a home in the 200 block of North Broadway in Arlington and learned that two people were still in the home. The fire was brought under control around 1 a.m. Sunday and firefighters removed the victims from the house. The names of the victims have not been released.
Design work to begin on several Wichita street projects
The Wichita City Council has approved a total budget of $2.1 million to begin design work on a list of street improvement projects in the city. City Engineer Gary Janzen presented the list to Council members on Tuesday. 143rd Street East from Kellogg to Harry: $385,000 Local Sales Tax...
Full List of City Facility Closures for MLK, Jr. Holiday
In observance of the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours:. Closed Monday, Jan 16: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation administration offices and recreation centers, Botanica, the Wichita Art Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office and the WATER Center.
City of Derby reports disruption of computer network
UPDATE: Derby officials said Tuesday that the city is unable to handle incoming and outgoing email because of a disruption in the city’s computer network. If you need assistance, we ask that residents call the following numbers:. · City Hall (permits/business licenses): 788-1519. · Water Customer Service: 788-1424...
