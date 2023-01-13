Two people were found dead after a house fire late Saturday night in Arlington, in Reno County. Crews were called to a home in the 200 block of North Broadway in Arlington and learned that two people were still in the home. The fire was brought under control around 1 a.m. Sunday and firefighters removed the victims from the house. The names of the victims have not been released.

ARLINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO