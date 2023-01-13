If there’s one lesson we’ve already picked up in the new year, it’s that committing to being a wellness god is expensive. Purchasing a cold-pressed juice at a fancy shop is at least 10 bucks these days *sigh*. That’s to say nothing of next-level pricey health food meccas like Erewhon, which regularly serves up $20 smoothies (no shade). As a 27-year-old woman on a budget—living in one of the most expensive cities in America—I’m trying to cleanse my body of a bit of weekend debauchery, not purge my bank account of hard-earned cash on fancy bevs. My solution? Become intertwined in the art of juice making in the comfort of my very own kitchen.

6 DAYS AGO