Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
A DIY Coder Created a Virtual AI 'Wife' Using ChatGPT
A DIY coder created a virtual “wife” from ChatGPT and other recently-released machine learning systems that could see, respond, and react to him. The programmer, who goes by Bryce and claims to be an intern at a major tech firm, posted demonstrations of “ChatGPT-Chan” to TikTok. In one video, he asks ChatGPT-chan to go to Burger King, and the bot responds with a generated image of her eating a burger and says out loud, “no way, it smells like old french fries and they never refill their Coke.”
The Nutribullet Slow Juicer Saved Me From Buying $14 Green Juice
If there’s one lesson we’ve already picked up in the new year, it’s that committing to being a wellness god is expensive. Purchasing a cold-pressed juice at a fancy shop is at least 10 bucks these days *sigh*. That’s to say nothing of next-level pricey health food meccas like Erewhon, which regularly serves up $20 smoothies (no shade). As a 27-year-old woman on a budget—living in one of the most expensive cities in America—I’m trying to cleanse my body of a bit of weekend debauchery, not purge my bank account of hard-earned cash on fancy bevs. My solution? Become intertwined in the art of juice making in the comfort of my very own kitchen.
Is Micromanaging Your Life With an App Really a Good Idea?
This article originally appeared on VICE France. When I arrive for my meeting with Sara Whitestone, a 28-year-old neuroscientist based in Bordeaux, I’m sweaty and five minutes late. Whitestone is already putting my delay to good use by calling her mother in the U.S. Immediately, I realise that she and I aren’t cut from the same cloth. In life, you have two types of people: Those who organise their time, and those who run around chasing it like headless chickens.
The GUi-DE: a new Glossier product and the rap star of tomorrow
Happy Monday! The new week is here and with it comes the chance to delve deep into some fresh culture and fashion. Here’s your latest look at the i-D Guide. Sometimes, being late to the party serves you well. Case in point: SSENSE’s always well stocked winter sale, which hits the 70% off mark. Now, if you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe — think bits from Jacquemus, Valentino, MM6 Maison Margiela, Diesel and more — but don’t have the post-Christmas purse of your dreams, now’s your time. Dive in and start the rummage here.
Hatch Rewrites Maternity Fashion With Funding and Facelift
Meghan Markle-approved Hatch is hard at work changing the face of maternity fashion. The 12-year-old brand is using new growth equity funding led by Marquee Brands to power a new vision in the form of Hatch Collective, a platform company that will run the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity brands in North America in addition to Hatch. Marquee nabbed the IP for that trio of brands during their 2019 bankruptcy. Hatch founder and CEO Ariane Goldman will steer the collective, which “consolidates access to the most sought-after maternity brands,” it said in a media statement. The new...
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
Moving in Together Without Losing Your Mind
So you’re thinking about moving in with your partner. After all, you are already practically living together and the idea of splitting bills overrides your fear of long-term compatibility. Taking the plunge and making it official is, naturally, the next step. There are a tonne of benefits of moving...
How a Viral Party Turned Ugly: An Interview With the Fitzroy Garage Boys
For a few weeks just before Christmas, a rental house in Melbourne’s Fitzroy – that basically looked like a hole-in-the-wall garage – started appearing on the TikTok For You Pages of people across the English speaking world. Lads in crisp tees, fashionable haircuts and beers in hands danced around an afro-turf space, fist pumping the air while a radio edit of Mella Dee’s “Techno Disco Tool” or “We Are The People” by Empire of the Sun played in the background.
Artists Are Suing Over Stable Diffusion Stealing Their Work for AI Art
Three artists have teamed up in a class action lawsuit against Stability AI, DeviantArt, and Midjourney, alleging that the text-to-image AI tools have infringed the rights of thousands of artists and other creatives “under the guise of ‘artificial intelligence.’”. The lawsuit, announced on Saturday, claims that the...
The Jean Sofa ('Jofa') Is 2023's Soon-to-Be 'It' Sofa
There’s nothing relaxing, let alone inspiring, about parking your peach on a sofa that smells like polyester and looks like a SimCity afterthought; (Pierre Paulin sofa dupe from The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator, we must exempt you from this, obviously). You deserve a throne for your home that enchants your guests, cradles your behind, and puts you ahead of the home design curve. You deserve a jofa.
