Read full article on original website
makeitmakesense
3d ago
They need to use these in New York to house all the illegal immigrants that are currently staying in hotel rooms that is costing US tax payers $500 a freaking night ! That's $15,000 a month & $180,000 a year. Very few people can afford $15k a month in rent yet our government is paying that much to house noncitizens- smdh
Reply(1)
2
Related
FEMA now offering travel trailers in coastal areas hit hard by Ian
"We have a target of trying to get everyone on a certain type of site by the end of February across southwest Florida," FEMA said on Thursday.
fox13news.com
Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development
TAMPA, Fla. - People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation. As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa. It’s known for...
Longboat Observer
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'
Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Hurricane Ian causes rat infestations to worsen in Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents have seen more rats than ever before finding their way into their homes. “I just keep my doors closed more than I usually do, and I look out for them,” Cape Coral resident Benjamin Bouchard said. Just like many other Cape...
Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
Fires break out in Lee County
Matlacha and Pine Island Fire and Control were dispatched to an outside fire in St. James City. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire and protect surrounding areas and structures.
Cape Coral homeowner looking to get rid of house boat on dock
A Cape Coral man has been stuck living with a house boat on his dock since Hurricane Ian. A situation that is becoming more desperate by the day.
santivachronicle.com
City of Sanibel Resumes Iguana Removal Program Post Ian
The City of Sanibel is a sanctuary island that lives in harmony with our native wildlife and landscapes. By removing invasive green iguanas, we are preserving native vegetation and protecting our native wildlife from displacement. To authorize the trapper access to your private property to lethally remove iguanas, use the...
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
A fire has shut down power in Hendry County
The Hendry County Sheriffs' department says a fire has shut down power in the area of State Road 80. Both lanes of eastbound traffic are closed and are being re-routed via Belmont Avenue.
10NEWS
Invest 90-L forms in the northwest Atlantic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Though, again, this is the...
WINKNEWS.com
Vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs
A vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs Monday evening, bringing traffic to a standstill. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one pickup truck was involved, and nobody was injured because the driver and passenger, both males, ran from the scene on foot. FHP said the pickup truck was on the...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million
3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells
Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New shops coming to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda
The Zink family sailed from Michigan to Florida in 1986, opening their first Fishermen’s Village shop Beneath the Sea in 1999. The shop started off as a surf and dive shop, the first of its kind in Punta Gorda. Opened by husband and wife Bobby and Loreen, the first generation of the Zink family business owners, the shop became beloved by locals and visitors alike.
Experts warn against legal practice of citizen’s arrest in Florida
You could be placed under a citizen’s arrest in Florida. That means someone in plain clothes could walk up and detain you for something they perceive as a crime. Even though this is legal, it’s not exactly recommended by law enforcement. Citizens making arrests date back decades. TikTok...
Counselors to help students, staff at Manatee school following death of 'favorite' teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Crisis counselors will be available Tuesday for students and staff members at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School following the death of its physical education teacher, Justin Darr. The 39-year-old was found dead Sunday not far from his home in Parrish nearly a week after he...
Comments / 2