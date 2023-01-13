A New Hampton man has been indicted in the death of a man that resulted from the use of fentanyl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 23 year old Tarron Lechtenberg has been charged with one count of Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death. He allegedly sold the drug to 19 year old Jace Cajthaml of Ionia on July 30, 2020. Cajthaml had an adverse reaction to the drug and by the time Lechtenberg finally got him medical attention it was too late. A wrongful death lawsuit has also been filed against Lechtenberg by the family of Cajthaml. Lechtenberg was also charged with Operating While Intoxicated in a separate case in Bremer County in October of 2020.

NEW HAMPTON, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO