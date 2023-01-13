Read full article on original website
Emergency Services Among Top Priorities for Charles City Leaders
The City of Charles City has identified the housing shortage, the need for enhanced broadband, and providing adequate emergency services among their top priorities for the year ahead. Mayor Dean Andrews says addressing the future makeup of the fire department is most pressing in order to keep the public safe...
KAAL-TV
2 Cerro Gordo County residents among 3 Iowans injured in two-vehicle I-90 crash
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on I-90 in Martin County early Tuesday morning left three Iowans injured including two from Cerro Gordo County. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said around 12:30 a.m., a Dodge van and a Peterbilt semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near milepost 112 between Blue Earth and Fairmont.
Fayette County Workers Sentenced With Jail And Probation
Workers at a Fayette County-based livestock dealer have recently been sentenced to probation and jail time following a fraud investigation. From 1999 to May 2021, workers at the Lynch Livestock have allegedly been part of a fraud scheme where they would routinely downgrade the weights and classification of hods to save money. According to reports, the plot targeted “every large corporate account that (the dealer) had with swine producers.”
Waukon man arrested in shots fired incident
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office say they were contacted at 4:15 p.m. Saturday regarding someone allegedly shooting firearms at a residence in the 800 block of North Woods Lane in Waukon. Negotiators from both Allamakee County and Iowa State Patrol conducted a welfare check and made contact with the individual, Mitchell Fink.
kchanews.com
Petitions Deadline Tuesday (01.17) for Floyd County Supervisor Special Election
The deadline to file for a petition to force a special election for the District 3 seat on the Floyd County Board of Supervisor is Tuesday (01.17). On January 3rd, Rudd farmer Jim Jorgenson was appointed to fill the post by a state-code-mandated-committee of County Auditor Gloria Carr, County Recorder Amy Assink, and County Treasurer Jessie Holm. The appointment became necessary when Jeff Hawbaker, who won the November 8th election, declined the nomination 10 days later because he could not devote the time needed to serve.
kchanews.com
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Crash While Eluding Law Enforcement
A northeast Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash while trying to elude law enforcement in which an 18-year-old passenger was killed last fall. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
kwayradio.com
Man Indicted in Drug Death of 19 Year-Old
A New Hampton man has been indicted in the death of a man that resulted from the use of fentanyl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 23 year old Tarron Lechtenberg has been charged with one count of Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death. He allegedly sold the drug to 19 year old Jace Cajthaml of Ionia on July 30, 2020. Cajthaml had an adverse reaction to the drug and by the time Lechtenberg finally got him medical attention it was too late. A wrongful death lawsuit has also been filed against Lechtenberg by the family of Cajthaml. Lechtenberg was also charged with Operating While Intoxicated in a separate case in Bremer County in October of 2020.
kchanews.com
Driver Charged After Causing Over a Quarter-of-a-Million Dollars in Road Damages
A Howard County man is facing a felony charge after causing more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages to a northeast Iowa road last fall. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Logan Harden of Lime Springs on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony. He’s accused of driving down a closed road that was recently paved, but the concrete wasn’t dry yet.
KAAL-TV
Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to condo break-in
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a condominium is pleading not guilty. Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 21 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine. Kackley is accused of breaking into...
kchanews.com
Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder of Missing New Hampton Man
A former Charles City resident has been charged with murder in the death of a missing New Hampton man. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan, now of Elma, is accused of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma.
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
KIMT
kwayradio.com
Man Charged in Deadly Crash
KIMT
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Fire Rescue Investigates House Fire
Waterloo Fire Rescue authorities are continuing their investigation into a vacant house fire early Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:30AM from a passerby who had seen smoke coming from the home at 431 Dawson Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the living room area and quickly put it out. The house was vacant and boarded up with plywood. No injuries were reported.
KIMT
KWQC
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
