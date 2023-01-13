Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Emergency Services Among Top Priorities for Charles City Leaders
The City of Charles City has identified the housing shortage, the need for enhanced broadband, and providing adequate emergency services among their top priorities for the year ahead. Mayor Dean Andrews says addressing the future makeup of the fire department is most pressing in order to keep the public safe...
Petitions Deadline Tuesday (01.17) for Floyd County Supervisor Special Election
The deadline to file for a petition to force a special election for the District 3 seat on the Floyd County Board of Supervisor is Tuesday (01.17). On January 3rd, Rudd farmer Jim Jorgenson was appointed to fill the post by a state-code-mandated-committee of County Auditor Gloria Carr, County Recorder Amy Assink, and County Treasurer Jessie Holm. The appointment became necessary when Jeff Hawbaker, who won the November 8th election, declined the nomination 10 days later because he could not devote the time needed to serve.
Small Turnout for Informational Meeting on $27 Million Charles City School Bond Referendum
Turnout was small for a public informational meeting on a proposed $27 million bond referendum to revitalize Charles City High School. The meeting Thursday night at Immaculate Conception School was co-hosted by Charles City Schools Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist along with Darci Tracey, owner of Prologue Wine and Books and a member of the task force seeking signatures on a petition to put the measure up for vote March 7th.
Kathleen Anne Schwickerath Sullivan, 90, Charles City
Kathleen Anne Schwickerath Sullivan, 90 years old, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 13, 2023, following a brief illness. Kathleen was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City, where her life will be celebrated on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating. Burial will be at 1:45 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder of Missing New Hampton Man
A former Charles City resident has been charged with murder in the death of a missing New Hampton man. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan, now of Elma, is accused of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma.
Driver Charged After Causing Over a Quarter-of-a-Million Dollars in Road Damages
A Howard County man is facing a felony charge after causing more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages to a northeast Iowa road last fall. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Logan Harden of Lime Springs on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony. He’s accused of driving down a closed road that was recently paved, but the concrete wasn’t dry yet.
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Crash While Eluding Law Enforcement
A northeast Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash while trying to elude law enforcement in which an 18-year-old passenger was killed last fall. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
Nashua-Plainfield’s Harrington Surpasses 1,000 Career Points, but Not Mom
Nashua-Plainfield basketball player Bo Harrington surpassed 1,000 career points during the Huskies’ win over Postville last Thursday (01.12) night. Harrington appreciated the support of fans who came out to see him hit the milestone at exactly 1,000 points with a free throw with just under six minutes to play in the second quarter.
