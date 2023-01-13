Full List With Prices of Limited Merchandise Selection at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Simone Amaduzzi Photography Offers Snapshots of Nature at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The beauty of nature is celebrated at Simone Amaduzzi Photography, located near the Canada Pavilion during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. This year marks Amaduzzi’s seventh appearance at the festival, having been a speaker from 2017-2019, and having a dedicated booth since 2020. Amaduzzi is known for...
WDW News Today
Acme Archives Brings Even More ‘Star Wars’ Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For a look at a galaxy far, far away during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, head to Acme Archives!. There are multiple booths, located near the Canada Pavilion and Refreshment Port. This marks a relocation for the kiosk, as last year, it could be found near the...
WDW News Today
HAF2Paint Returns for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the mainstays of EPCOT’s art scene is HAF2Paint, so it only makes sense that they’d be back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!. The studio, featuring the artwork of Heather A. French, has a booth located near the Japan Pavilion. No photography is allowed in the booth.
The Daily South
Check Out PEEPS New Spring 2023 Lineup
The nights may still be long and the weather a little frightful, but spring is on the horizon. While we’re still waiting for the daffodils and bluebells to pop up, we know spring is coming because the newPEEPS are here—and they’re amazing. In addition to classic yellow...
hypebeast.com
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
WDW News Today
Paola Gracey Booth Moves to Italy Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts finds a new location for Paola Gracey’s booth, as it’s been relocated to the Italy Pavilion. Last year, her kiosk was located near the Mexico Pavilion. Her name isn’t on the booth, just a “festival market” sign, but you’ll be able to spot her work.
WDW News Today
Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom
To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom
As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today
Planters Removed From Around Aladar and DINOSAUR Fountains in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The rolling planters have finally been removed from around Aladar the Iguanodon and the fountains in front of DINOSAUR in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The planters have surrounded the fountains since at least September 2022. The above photo is from October. Now guests get a good view of Aladar when...
WDW News Today
Full Menus (and New Souvenir Items) Revealed for Disney 100 Years of Wonder at Disneyland Resort
This year marks 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, and to celebrate this momentous occasion, Disneyland Resort is serving up many new dishes, sips, and novelties throughout the year. All across Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park you can take part in the historic milestone by eating your...
WDW News Today
The Art of David E. Doss Brings Walt Disney World-Inspired Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the returning booths to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is The Art of David E. Doss, whose work can be found at The American Adventure. There’s a booth with a sign for Doss, but a festival market booth is also dedicated to his works.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass Sales Resuming Today, Queue Open Now
Just days after Disneyland Resort confirmed they will reopen sales for Magic Key Passes “from time to time” in 2023, they are selling more of the passes as of January 17. The virtual queue to buy Magic Key passes is now active at this link. The website indicates...
WDW News Today
100 Years of Wonder Takes Over World of Disney at Disney Springs As 50th Anniversary Fades Away
World of Disney in Disney Springs has been decorated for 100 Years of Wonder, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The decorated section is in the west room. A giant 100 is projected on the floor and on the back wall. Purple backgrounds with silvery sparkles have...
WDW News Today
New Mickey and Friends Tote Bag Available Now at Walt Disney World
While perusing the Emporium at Magic Kingdom today, we found this new purple Mickey and Friends tote bag!. This purple tote bag is adorable! The bag is a light, lavender shade of purple while the bottom and straps are a touch darker lilac shade. The bag has various Disney characters...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 1/14/23 (New Decor Added to Carousel Coffee, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Magenta Frost & Amber Frost, Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Breakfast Empanada & Coffee, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Boardwalk Inn. We’re starting our day here at Carousel Coffee because new decor has been installed. Next were planning on stopping by EPCOT to try some food and drinks from the International Festival of the Arts. Finally we will be visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check on Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant in Toy Story Land. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
NEW Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie Now Available
Walt Disney World celebrated it’s 20th anniversary back in 1991, but guests visiting Magic Kingdom in 2023 can stop by Main Street Cinema to grab one of these 20th anniversary hoodies!. Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie — $64.99. This gray hoodie features the classic Walt Disney World...
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
Is already gearing up for spooky season, revealing a new Dunk Low colorway, “Glow in the Dark.” Nike is giving a vibrant color-blocking makeover to one of its most classic low-top silhouettes, this time dressing it with a phosphorescent makeover. The shoe comes dressed in a venom green,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Banana Shake & Watermelon Lemonade Arrive at Schmoozies in Disney California Adventure
Feel like a sweet treat as you stroll through Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure? Well there’s no better place along the way than Schmoozies! As the seasons turn, they have two intriguing new offerings we just had to try — the Banana Shake and the Watermelon Lemonade — so join us as we give these a sip and see how they fare.
WDW News Today
Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy
Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Sweet & Sour Churro Pulls Into Cozy Cone Motel at Disney California Adventure
Looking for a treat that’s both sweet and has a kick to it? That’s the promise of the new Sweet & Sour Churro we found at Cone 1 of the Cozy Cone Motel in Disney California Adventure. The big question is of course — does it hold to that promise? Well let’s have a taste together!
Comments / 0