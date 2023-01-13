Read full article on original website
Trucker sentenced to probation for crash that killed Moniteau County man
A northeast Missouri over-the-road trucker is sentenced to probation on a manslaughter charge involving the death of a Moniteau County man. Joseph Harrington, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in October of 2022. On Friday, he was sentenced to five years supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces four years in prison.
Suspect jailed in JCMO killing
UPDATE: Victim in Jefferson City homicide is identified
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis-area man sentenced to more than 30 years for attempted Eldon murder-suicide
A St. Louis-area man is sentenced to more than thirty years in prison for an attempted murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in October of 2022. On Friday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the domestic assault charge, 15 years on the armed criminal action charge, and four years on the weapons charge. He is to serve all those sentences, totaling 34 years, back-to-back. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
Juvenile taken into custody after online threat against North Callaway High School
A juvenile suspect is taken into custody after a threat made toward North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. The Callaway County Sheriff says the school district noticed the threat on social media late Thursday night. Deputies then located a juvenile suspect, who was then released to the county juvenile office.
Jefferson City man pleads down in double homicide, to be sentenced in March
A Jefferson City man charged with a double homicide pleads guilty eleven days before his scheduled trial. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson confirms Torry Upchurch pleaded guilty Friday at his pre-trial hearing to two counts of second-degree murder. He’ll be sentenced March 13. Upchurch had been charged with...
Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death
Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge
A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
One person dead, another arrested after Saturday afternoon shooting in Jefferson City
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
Moniteau County Sheriff’s investigating potential threat against California School
MONITEAU Co., Mo. (KMIZ) According to a social media post by the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement is investigating a potential threat against the California R-1 School District. On Wednesday night, law enforcement said they received information from the public of a possible threat and are investigating the situation. Sheriff's said they identified and The post Moniteau County Sheriff’s investigating potential threat against California School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police looking for wanted suspect, ask for public’s help
Deputies in Franklin County searched for a known felon on Friday and asked the public to help them find Timothy Kalter.
Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri
Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
Man accused of November fatal shooting of two women pleads not guilty
BOONE COUNTY − A man accused of the fatal shooting of two women in November pleaded not guilty Friday during a hearing. Cadilac Derrick, 35, waived his formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The latter two charges are for another active case from August.
