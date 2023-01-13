ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Award-winning podcast shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular radio series and podcast is making a stop in Hawaii. Chef and award-winning author Francis Lam is the host of “The Splendid Table” and he is taking his series to the Hawaii Theater to lead a discussion on immigrant culture and cuisine. Guests...
Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
New head for UH Cancer Center is the first director of Asian descent

New head for UH Cancer Center is the first director of Asian descent

Dr. Naoto Ueno is also a two-time cancer survivor.
HNN News Brief (Jan. 17, 2023)

Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he didn’t kill victim, returned to find blood. Defendant Stephen Brown claimed under oath he didn’t kill Telma Boinville as he took the stand in an unusual decision to testify during the first of two murder trials for the death of Telma Boinville.
New data shows 2022 was the earth's 5th hottest year on record

New data shows 2022 was the earth's 5th hottest year on record
Vet on the Set: Tips on caring for a new pet

Vet on the Set: Tips on caring for a new pet
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he didn't kill victim but didn't kill her. Brown took the stand in his own defense for much of the morning, answering questions mostly in a monotone.
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke unveils plan to expand access to preschool

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke unveils plan to expand access to preschool

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announces key leadership hire ahead of new
After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 208 with two people on board crashed around 5 a.m. while on approach to the airport in Hoolehua. Kamaka Air, a local air...
