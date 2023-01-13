Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry
A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fire Department Reports a Rise Service Calls in December Compared to 2021
The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department was called for service more last month than they were in December 2021. According to their monthly report for December, the MFRD was called 68 times last month for numerous services including but not limited to fires, EMS situations, and vehicle accidents, which is up from 53 in December of last year.
seehafernews.com
Brown County Organization Announces Move Following Destructive Fire
Last week, a fire destroyed a building that was home to Macht Village Programs, which aims to help children with emotional disorders. The building was deemed a total loss following the massive blaze that caused traffic to be rerouted on Highway 141 in Lawrence. The organization is pressing forward, however,...
seehafernews.com
Red Arrow Park Vandalized in Oshkosh
Vandals left their mark on Red Arrow Park in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that they found extensive amounts of graffiti in the skate park, Pollock Pool, and other places throughout the park located at 850 North Westfield Street. Officers are working to identify the culprits they say were...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Christmas Tree Pickup Goes Smoothly
Pozorski Hauling & Recycling crews took advantage of Saturday’s warmer-than-normal temperatures to pick up Christmas trees from street corners in the City of Manitowoc. Company owner Mike Pozorski told Seehafer News Monday they use 5 trucks, each with a two-person crew, to do the tree collection, something they’ve done in partnership with another organization or exclusively for the community since 1984.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Front Yard Vegetable Gardens
There is only one meeting on the calendar today in the City of Two Rivers. The Environmental Advisory Board will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. and will give the public time to voice their input. Then the group will discuss proposed additions to the city ordinances related...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect, Ask for Public’s Help in Locating Him
The Green Bay Police Department has identified a suspect in a recent stabbing incident and is asking the public to keep an eye out for him. 21-year-old Angel Guerrero is believed to be responsible for the stabbing of a 17-year-old Green Bay male in the 1100 block of Raddison Street.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price
For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers City Council to Discuss Ongoing Projects and Developer Grant
There is only one meeting on the docket for today in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will be in the Council Chambers at 6:00 this evening where they will start by getting input from the public. Then, City Manager Greg Buckley will give updates on several ongoing...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Reveals More Adult Criminal Charges in December
The Manitowoc Police Department has released its monthly report for December, which includes a look at the number of criminal charges. The report shows that 157 adult criminal charges were filed in December, which is 39 more than in December in 2021. The year-to-date number of adult criminal charges was...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
John W. Lee, 20, Manitowoc, Child Enticement-sexual contact on 3/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Psychosexual evaluation and follow through; 3) Comply with the sex offender registry; 4) No contact with the victim S.W.; 5) No internet enabled devices unless approved by agent; 6) No contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless approved by agent; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 8) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing forthwith; 9) Pay court costs; 10) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 11) Submit to DNA sample. The defendant has one hundred (150) days sentence credit if revoked.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Board of Adjustment to Gather Tonight
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled to start the week in Manitowoc County. The Board of Adjustment will be in the County Office Complex at 7:00 this evening. They will be discussing a conditional use permit request for a property in the Town of Kossuth, and two variance requests.
seehafernews.com
Four Manitowoc County Groups to Gather Today
There are four governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Traffic Safety Commission, which will gather at the Sheriff’s Office. After the public is given time to comment, the Commission will approve the appointments of Ben Meinnert as the Chief of Police in Two Rivers, and Joseph Jeanty as the Chief in Kiel.
seehafernews.com
Shoreline Credit Union Helps Salvation Army Raise Money Throughout the Christmas Season
Throughout the Christmas season, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union stepped up to help the Salvation Army of Manitowoc County. The biggest way they did that was through their Season Pass Pin program, which raised over $13,000. This program allows donors to purchase pins in $20 and $100 increments, with that money...
seehafernews.com
Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders
$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
seehafernews.com
Department of Health Services to End Extra Foodshare Benefits, Grow It Forward Ready to Help
This past week, the Department of Health Services announced that they will be ending the extra benefits for those enrolled in FoodShare. The most affected by this change will be older adults at the minimum benefit level, which will potentially see their monthly benefits fall from $281 down to only $23.
seehafernews.com
Valders/Roncalli Wins High School Gymnastics Duel On the Lakeshore
The Valders/Roncalli co-op Girls Gymnastics team was a winner over Manitowoc last night 124.38 to 119.48. Ships head coach Jacque Bartow tells us that the co-op squad swept the top 3 places in the All around. Addie Spindler was 1st with a score of 31.8, followed by Makenna Kaderabek at...
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement
As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Noon Rotary Announces Date for Winter Brewfest
The Manitowoc Noon Rotary is celebrating the 25th year of Brewfest by hosting a winter iteration of the event. The Winter Brewfest will be held on Saturday, February 18th at the Manitowoc County Expo Center. Tickets are $35 in advance, and can be purchased at PetSkull Brewing, Sabbatical Brewing, Craft...
seehafernews.com
Joseph Michael Moore
Joseph Michael Moore, 81, of Two Rivers passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his residence. Some will remember him as Mike, Joe or Maxie which was always a humorous but common confusion among many people. Mike was born on April 27, 1941 in Sturgeon Bay to Edward and...
