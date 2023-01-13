ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry

A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc Fire Department Reports a Rise Service Calls in December Compared to 2021

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department was called for service more last month than they were in December 2021. According to their monthly report for December, the MFRD was called 68 times last month for numerous services including but not limited to fires, EMS situations, and vehicle accidents, which is up from 53 in December of last year.
MANITOWOC, WI
Brown County Organization Announces Move Following Destructive Fire

Last week, a fire destroyed a building that was home to Macht Village Programs, which aims to help children with emotional disorders. The building was deemed a total loss following the massive blaze that caused traffic to be rerouted on Highway 141 in Lawrence. The organization is pressing forward, however,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Red Arrow Park Vandalized in Oshkosh

Vandals left their mark on Red Arrow Park in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that they found extensive amounts of graffiti in the skate park, Pollock Pool, and other places throughout the park located at 850 North Westfield Street. Officers are working to identify the culprits they say were...
OSHKOSH, WI
Manitowoc Christmas Tree Pickup Goes Smoothly

Pozorski Hauling & Recycling crews took advantage of Saturday’s warmer-than-normal temperatures to pick up Christmas trees from street corners in the City of Manitowoc. Company owner Mike Pozorski told Seehafer News Monday they use 5 trucks, each with a two-person crew, to do the tree collection, something they’ve done in partnership with another organization or exclusively for the community since 1984.
MANITOWOC, WI
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Front Yard Vegetable Gardens

There is only one meeting on the calendar today in the City of Two Rivers. The Environmental Advisory Board will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. and will give the public time to voice their input. Then the group will discuss proposed additions to the city ordinances related...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price

For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

John W. Lee, 20, Manitowoc, Child Enticement-sexual contact on 3/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Psychosexual evaluation and follow through; 3) Comply with the sex offender registry; 4) No contact with the victim S.W.; 5) No internet enabled devices unless approved by agent; 6) No contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless approved by agent; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 8) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing forthwith; 9) Pay court costs; 10) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 11) Submit to DNA sample. The defendant has one hundred (150) days sentence credit if revoked.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc County Board of Adjustment to Gather Tonight

There is only one governmental meeting scheduled to start the week in Manitowoc County. The Board of Adjustment will be in the County Office Complex at 7:00 this evening. They will be discussing a conditional use permit request for a property in the Town of Kossuth, and two variance requests.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Four Manitowoc County Groups to Gather Today

There are four governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Traffic Safety Commission, which will gather at the Sheriff’s Office. After the public is given time to comment, the Commission will approve the appointments of Ben Meinnert as the Chief of Police in Two Rivers, and Joseph Jeanty as the Chief in Kiel.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders

$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
MANITOWOC, WI
Valders/Roncalli Wins High School Gymnastics Duel On the Lakeshore

The Valders/Roncalli co-op Girls Gymnastics team was a winner over Manitowoc last night 124.38 to 119.48. Ships head coach Jacque Bartow tells us that the co-op squad swept the top 3 places in the All around. Addie Spindler was 1st with a score of 31.8, followed by Makenna Kaderabek at...
MANITOWOC, WI
HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement

As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Manitowoc Noon Rotary Announces Date for Winter Brewfest

The Manitowoc Noon Rotary is celebrating the 25th year of Brewfest by hosting a winter iteration of the event. The Winter Brewfest will be held on Saturday, February 18th at the Manitowoc County Expo Center. Tickets are $35 in advance, and can be purchased at PetSkull Brewing, Sabbatical Brewing, Craft...
MANITOWOC, WI
Joseph Michael Moore

Joseph Michael Moore, 81, of Two Rivers passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his residence. Some will remember him as Mike, Joe or Maxie which was always a humorous but common confusion among many people. Mike was born on April 27, 1941 in Sturgeon Bay to Edward and...
TWO RIVERS, WI

