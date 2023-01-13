Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
ISP Master Trooper Aaron Pfaff promoted to Sergeant
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotion of Master Trooper Aaron Pfaff to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Pfaff will serve as a squad sergeant for the Indianapolis Post. He was selected through a competitive process including a written test, oral interview, and overall evaluation of his job performance.
wbiw.com
Different license plates available to support veterans
BEDFORD – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles offers a number of distinctive license plates for military personnel, Hoosier veterans, and for civilians to show their support for the armed forces, and Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough shared that information with the commissioners Tuesday morning. “100 percent of the sales...
wbiw.com
Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
WIBC.com
Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
wbiw.com
Ryan McCauley is District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for criminal justice scholarships
LAWRENCE CO. — The Indiana State Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for criminal justice scholarships. According to Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day, approximately 40, $750 scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students in Indiana. To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident,...
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead
A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law. Five prior proposals to eliminate the lower speed limit for trucks have been […] The post Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing the state’s Constitution to make it happen. Prosecutors say Sen. Eric Koch’s Senate Joint Resolution 1 would keep dangerous people off the streets before trial, while defenders and civil rights advocates say its subjectivity could […] The post Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education deploys first round of enhancements to Indiana GPS Dashboard
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has deployed the first round of enhancements to its new Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard (Indiana GPS) – a resource that is constantly evolving in response to the needs of Indiana’s students, communities, and employers. The most recent...
Chicago man arrested in Indiana for speeding at 125 mph while intoxicated
A Chicago man is facing charges after police say they clocked him driving at high speed on the Indiana toll road. He’s also charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
wbiw.com
Monroe County Dive Team does training today at Lake Monroe
BLOOMINGTON – The interagency Monroe County Dive Team for search and recovery was at Lake Monroe today doing training. The Monroe County Dive Team (SCUBA) is comprised of officers from both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Bloomington Police Department. The multi-jurisdictional team of divers is called upon...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Greg Day working to address staffing shortages
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day told the commissioners Tuesday morning he is actively addressing staffing shortages at the Lawrence County Jail and Central Dispatch. In the jail, the department is currently short two male jailers and three female matrons. “We were supposed to have 23 come in...
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-17-23
Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia.
wbiw.com
Indiana Health department and Voice to host Action Day to raise awareness for issues surrounding youth tobacco use
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and VOICE, Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment group, will host a Youth Day of Action at the Indiana Statehouse to call attention to the impact tobacco and e-cigarette use have on young Hoosiers. Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, peer educators,...
WISH-TV
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
Comments / 2