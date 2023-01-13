ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans Dogwood Festival planning meeting scheduled for Jan. 24

ORLEANS – There will be an important planning meeting for the 2023 Orleans Dogwood Festival on Tuesday, January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Orleans Town Hall. All general event chairperson’s past and present are invited and urged to attend, along with anyone interested in helping with this year’s festival.
Emergency Management Director gives an update on the ambulance service

BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer told the commissioners Tuesday morning the new ambulance service is making strides to provide better service for Lawrence County residents. IU Health is stepping up to provide needed ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. A new contract was signed today after the corporation...
Needmore Elementary hosting $1 hat day to benefit Agape House

BEDFORD – From Jan. 17-20, students at Needmore Elementary School will have the opportunity to pay $1 to wear hat throughout the school day, with proceeds going to benefit Bedford’s Agape Kids House. Agape Kids House provides safe and supportive temporary placement in Lawrence County for children awaiting...
Retro-reflective signage replacement underway in Districts 2 and 3

BEDFORD – The federal retro-reflective signage replacement for District 2 and District 3 is underway. Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb told the commissioners Tuesday morning that crews are marking locations for the new signage but they are still having issues with receiving the needed materials for the signs. The county...
Winter Market fundraiser for NLCS robotics teams coming on Feb. 5

BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools will host a Winter Market on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1-5 p.m. at the Parkview Gym. The market will serve as a fundraiser for the district’s robotics programs, with 100% of vendor fees and donations going directly to them. There will be...
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
Bloomington City Council to meet Jan. 18

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers (#115), Showers Building, 401 N. Morton St. The meeting may also be accessed at the following link:. Items on the agenda include:. I. ROLL CALL. II. AGENDA SUMMATION. III. APPROVAL OF...
Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
Monroe County Dive Team does training today at Lake Monroe

BLOOMINGTON – The interagency Monroe County Dive Team for search and recovery was at Lake Monroe today doing training. The Monroe County Dive Team (SCUBA) is comprised of officers from both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Bloomington Police Department. The multi-jurisdictional team of divers is called upon...
Lions Clubs provide vision screenings for 1,707 local students

LAWRENCE CO. – Members of the four local Lions Clubs (Bedford, Bedford Noon, Fayetteville Community, and Mitchell) joined together, in vision screening teams of five to 12 trained Lions, for two weeks in October and one week in November to conduct vision screenings on students at 16 Lawrence County schools, screening one school in the morning and one school in the afternoon each day.
Sheriff Greg Day working to address staffing shortages

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day told the commissioners Tuesday morning he is actively addressing staffing shortages at the Lawrence County Jail and Central Dispatch. In the jail, the department is currently short two male jailers and three female matrons. “We were supposed to have 23 come in...
