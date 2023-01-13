Read full article on original website
Lawrence County employees and elected officials encouraged to participate in blood drive on Thursday
BEDFORD – Although blood drives happen year-round, you can start the year by participating in National Blood Donor Month. According to givingblood.org, one pint of blood can save up to three lives. They also say 43,000 pints are donated daily in the United States, but only 10% of the...
Orleans Dogwood Festival planning meeting scheduled for Jan. 24
ORLEANS – There will be an important planning meeting for the 2023 Orleans Dogwood Festival on Tuesday, January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Orleans Town Hall. All general event chairperson’s past and present are invited and urged to attend, along with anyone interested in helping with this year’s festival.
Mitchell City Council discuss Duke Energy street lamp replacement program
MITCHELL – During their first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10, members of the Mitchell City Council discussed the potential of a street lamp replacement program. Working with Duke Energy, the program would see the city replace 338 lamps in Mitchell with LED alternatives, which are said to be more efficient.
Emergency Management Director gives an update on the ambulance service
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer told the commissioners Tuesday morning the new ambulance service is making strides to provide better service for Lawrence County residents. IU Health is stepping up to provide needed ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. A new contract was signed today after the corporation...
Local 157 uses Youth Ranch cabin construction as ‘real-world, outdoor classrooms’ for apprentices
BRAZIL – Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 joined ranks with Indiana sheriffs and deputies on Saturday to help future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime. Union trainers and trainees from across the Wabash Valley used construction on four new cabins at the nonprofit Indiana...
Mayor John Hamilton and Assistant Director of Arts Holly Warren share Arts Feasibility Study
BLOOMINGTON – Watch Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Assistant Director for the Arts Holly Warren as they discuss the arts feasibility study released in October 2022 and the progress made since its publication. Based on extensive public input and analysis, the Study Team made several key recommendations: retain the...
Needmore Elementary hosting $1 hat day to benefit Agape House
BEDFORD – From Jan. 17-20, students at Needmore Elementary School will have the opportunity to pay $1 to wear hat throughout the school day, with proceeds going to benefit Bedford’s Agape Kids House. Agape Kids House provides safe and supportive temporary placement in Lawrence County for children awaiting...
Springville Community Academy to begin “Slice the Price” fundraiser in February
SPRINGVILLE – During Thursday’s meeting of the Springville Community Academy board, it was discussed that starting Feb. 13, students at Springville Community Academy will begin selling Slice the Price cards through Domino’s Pizza, which will serve as a fundraiser for the school. Each card will cost $15,...
Retro-reflective signage replacement underway in Districts 2 and 3
BEDFORD – The federal retro-reflective signage replacement for District 2 and District 3 is underway. Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb told the commissioners Tuesday morning that crews are marking locations for the new signage but they are still having issues with receiving the needed materials for the signs. The county...
Winter Market fundraiser for NLCS robotics teams coming on Feb. 5
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools will host a Winter Market on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1-5 p.m. at the Parkview Gym. The market will serve as a fundraiser for the district’s robotics programs, with 100% of vendor fees and donations going directly to them. There will be...
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
Bloomington City Council to meet Jan. 18
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers (#115), Showers Building, 401 N. Morton St. The meeting may also be accessed at the following link:. Items on the agenda include:. I. ROLL CALL. II. AGENDA SUMMATION. III. APPROVAL OF...
Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd reported county was reimbursed more than $400,000
BEDFORD – Lawrence County uses the Indiana Public Defender Commission to help provide funding for public defenders. The county has used this service since 2011. According to officials, 40 percent of the costs of public defenders are reimbursed back to the county by the commission. “We have been reimbursed...
Indiana State Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for criminal justice scholarships
LAWRENCE CO. — The Indiana State Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for criminal justice scholarships. According to Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day, approximately 40, $750 scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students in Indiana. To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident,...
Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
Monroe County Dive Team does training today at Lake Monroe
BLOOMINGTON – The interagency Monroe County Dive Team for search and recovery was at Lake Monroe today doing training. The Monroe County Dive Team (SCUBA) is comprised of officers from both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Bloomington Police Department. The multi-jurisdictional team of divers is called upon...
Lions Clubs provide vision screenings for 1,707 local students
LAWRENCE CO. – Members of the four local Lions Clubs (Bedford, Bedford Noon, Fayetteville Community, and Mitchell) joined together, in vision screening teams of five to 12 trained Lions, for two weeks in October and one week in November to conduct vision screenings on students at 16 Lawrence County schools, screening one school in the morning and one school in the afternoon each day.
Senator Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman will be honored as Business Hall of Fame laureates
JASPER – Senator Mike Braun, a former businessman who built a company into a national industry leader in his hometown, was honored this week in the 2023 Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame. Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the...
City of Bloomington Sanitation Division will continue picking up live Christmas trees and wreaths until January 26
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Sanitation Division will continue picking up live Christmas trees and live wreaths until January 26. City residents should place their trees and wreaths at the curb for collection on their regular yard waste pick-up days. All decorations and lights must be removed, and...
Sheriff Greg Day working to address staffing shortages
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day told the commissioners Tuesday morning he is actively addressing staffing shortages at the Lawrence County Jail and Central Dispatch. In the jail, the department is currently short two male jailers and three female matrons. “We were supposed to have 23 come in...
