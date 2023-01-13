LAWRENCE CO. – Members of the four local Lions Clubs (Bedford, Bedford Noon, Fayetteville Community, and Mitchell) joined together, in vision screening teams of five to 12 trained Lions, for two weeks in October and one week in November to conduct vision screenings on students at 16 Lawrence County schools, screening one school in the morning and one school in the afternoon each day.

