Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with murder
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings, grades: UCLA earns 'A+', UConn gets 'D+' on weekly report card
From the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season through the end of the 2022 calendar year, UConn rated at BartTorvik.com as the No. 2 team in the sport and entered the New Year with a 14-1 record while ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25. But in the weeks since, the No. 6 Huskies have performed more like the unranked team it was to begin the season than the one that surged to the near-top of the polls. And with a chance to get back on track Sunday against lowly St. John's, UConn again could not get out of its own way, falling as a 15-point favorite for its fourth loss in the last five outings.
FOX Sports
Purdue is a problem for the Big Ten, but are Boilermakers built to last?
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A crowd of 14,797 at the Breslin Center roared to life as unranked Michigan State stitched together a 21-3 run that bridged both halves and threatened the third-ranked Boilermakers from Purdue. Each successive jumper from diminutive shooting guard Tyson Walker evoked an increasingly guttural reaction from his diminutive head coach, Tom Izzo. But then the moment came when mountainous Zach Edey had enough.
FOX Sports
Washington State women top No. 21 Oregon in OT 85-84
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Jessica Clark scored six of her career-high 14 in overtime and Washington State defeated No. 21 Oregon 85-84 on Sunday, the Cougars' first win over a ranked team since 1998. Washington State won despite giving up a 14-point lead in...
FOX Sports
Georgia football player Devin Willock killed in wreck after title celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which...
FOX Sports
Dentlinger's 26 help S. Dakota St. beat South Dakota 82-64
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger's 26 points helped South Dakota State defeat South Dakota 82-64 on Saturday night. Dentlinger also contributed eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (9-9, 4-2 Summit League). Zeke Mayo scored 19 points while going 6 of 19 from the floor, including 3 for 11 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Matthew Mims was 4-of-14 shooting (3 for 12 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
FOX Sports
Hawks sign former UNLV guard Williams to 2-way contract
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday. Williams, 21, averaged 15.5 points in 26 games, including 19 starts, for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season. Williams was undrafted after averaging 12.7 points for UNLV in the 2021-22 season. He played two years at Texas before his transfer to UNLV.
BYU Signs Veteran Utah OL Transfer Paul Maile
Maile started at center for the Utes over the last two seasons
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
FOX Sports
Investigators say Alabama's Miles provided gun in fatal shooting
Investigators said a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but another man fired the weapon. Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university’s campus, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa.
FOX Sports
Colorado vs. No. 7 UCLA highlights | CBB on FOX
The Colorado Buffaloes took on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Bruins took care of business defeating the Buffaloes 68-54 after Jaime Jaquez led all scorers with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Jaylen Clark also added 18 points on the night. UCLA has now won 13-straight games.
FOX Sports
Pelicans host the Heat in non-conference action
Miami Heat (24-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-18, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Miami square off in non-conference action. The Pelicans are 17-5 on their home court. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 117.0 points while shooting...
FOX Sports
Jim Harbaugh to remain coach at Michigan, school president announces
Jim Harbaugh will stay on as Michigan's head football coach, University of Michigan president Santa Ono announced Monday. Ono's statement comes after Harbaugh's name had been rumored as an NFL head coach candidate for the second straight offseason coaching cycle. Harbaugh reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos and was also connected to the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers openings.
FOX Sports
Saturday perfection: Lawrence's 37-0 mark at stake vs Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson turned away from the question, stopping just short of shaking his head in disappointment, and then tapped the lectern in front of him three times to mimic knocking on wood. “Nah, la, la, next question,” Peterson quipped Tuesday. The coach refused to...
FOX Sports
NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Texas on the rise; Kentucky, Indiana on the bubble
Houston, Alabama, Purdue and Kansas remained firmly atop FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's updated NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections, which were released Tuesday. The Cougars have now won eight in a row and sit at 17-1 overall and 5-0 in the American Athletic Conference. The Boilermakers and Jayhawks also...
Local Sports: Robertson bowls perfect game for Monroe
CHELSEA – The first thing LJ Robertson noticed when he walked into Chelsea Lanes Tuesday were the pictures on the ceiling. The old bowling alley posts photos of bowlers who shoot perfect games on the ceiling. ...
Comments / 0