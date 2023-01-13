ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best sales to shop this weekend at Walmart, Kate Spade and lululemon

By Kasey Caminiti, Daniel Donabedian, Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Here are the best 10 sales to shop this weekend at Kate Spade, lululemon, Athleta and more. lululemon/Kate Spade/Reviewed

Valentine's Day is coming up, so why not score the perfect gift for a lower price with the help of these weekend sales. We found some of the lowest prices on everything from tech and home essentials to fashion and beauty. Keep scrolling for discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Home Chef , lululemon , Athleta and more.

If you're looking to get some early Valentine's Day shopping done, here are the best sales that we recommend checking out this weekend.

1. Home Chef

Sign up for Home Chef for less right now to make delicious Valentine's Day dinners at home. Home Chef/Reviewed

Thinking of cooking up a Valentine's Day dinner? Make it easier on yourself and get delicious recipes and ingredients delivered right to your door with a Home Chef subscription. Right now, you can get 75% off your first subscription box and 60% off your second and third boxes that are all loaded with the best ingredients for the tastiest meals. With Home Chef's wide variety of meal choices, you can choose the plan that'll work best for you and your family.

2. Kate Spade

Shop for must-have Valentine's Day gifts for less this weekend at Kate Spade. Kate Spade/Reviewed

Need to find a fashionable gift for your significant other? Head to Kate Spade right now and use code BIGDEAL to save up to 60% on select totes, boots and more. This sale has hundreds of incredible deals, but shop now before the limited-time savings event expires on Monday, January 16 .

3. Athleta

Save as much as 70% on leggings, hoodies, sports bas and more right now at Athleta. Reviewed/Athleta

For a limited time , you can shop the Athleta End of Season event for markdowns of up to 70% , plus an extra 30% off sale items, on everything from leggings and sports bras to tanks and hoodies. Shop some of the best deals on athleisure for 2023 at this Athleta sale.

4. lululemon

Lululemon has some of the comfiest clothes around in 2023. lululemon/Reviewed

If you want to give the gift of comfort this Valentine's Day, look no further than lululemon. Right now, you can shop popular items like leggings designed for runners to abrasion-resistant shorts and even the high tech workout mirror ($700 off!). Scoop up best-selling leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more today.

5. Walmart

Walmart has deals on Barrymore's air fryers, coffee makers and more. Walmart / Reviewed

Walmart has tons of incredible deals to help you save big on everything from tech and home appliances to clothing and beauty. Right now, you can save on Drew Barrymore’s exclusive-to-Walmart Beautiful Kitchenware collection. Pick up the 6-quart touchscreen air fryer that we tested and loved for just $69, down from its original $78 price tag.

6. QVC

Save on these Reviewed-approved Bose buds at QVC. Bose/QVC/Reviewed

2023 is here and QVC is starting off the year with some incredible deals. Right now, you can head to the QVC clearance section and save on thousands of items ranging from clothing to furniture. Plus, QVC has hot deals on top-of-the-line products like the Bose Sport Truly Wireless earbuds that will provide you with amazing sound quality. And if you're new to QVC, you can get $15 off your first order when you check out with coupon code OFFER .

7. Visible by Verizon

Save $15 per month on your first three months with Visible. Visible/Reviewed

While choosing a cell phone plan can be confusing, Visible makes it easy. Plenty of smartphones including iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, Google Pixels and more work with Visible. Right now, you can pay just $15 per month for the first year of your phone plan. The Verizon-owned network is offering a special discount on its plans when you join with promo code 15OFF12 today.

8. Tory Burch

Greet 2023 with some style and shop Tory Burch's incredible sale. Tory Burch/Reviewed

Right now, Tory Burch is currently hosting a plethora of massive savings where you can get up to 50% off best-selling purses, shoes and clothing. Whether you're shopping for a 2023 statement bag or a new pair of boots to take you through the winter season in style, this Tory Burch sale has what you need.

9. Sam's Club

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more. Sam's Club/Reviewed

Sam's Club currently has a huge deal for new members. The warehouse club offers shoppers multiple discounts on home items, groceries and more. Plus, if you sign up by Tuesday, January 31 , you can save 50% on the typical annual membership price of $50. Join Sam's Club for just $25 today and start saving in bulk.

10. Grove Collaborative

Get a free starter kit from Grove Collaborative today. Grove Collaborative/Reviewed

Need to clean around the house in 2023? Head to Grove Collaborative right now to score several cleaning and household essentials for free. For new customers with an order of $20 or more, you'll get a starter set valued at around $50 for free (and it ships for free too)! You'll get to choose from multiple sets that have items ranging from eco-friendly toilet paper to Mrs. Meyer's hand soap .

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 best sales to shop this weekend at Walmart, Kate Spade and lululemon

