Upgrade your diaper bag with deals on EmBeba skincare for newborns, infants and kids

By Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Check out EmBeba skincare for kids and shop deals on organic skincare for newborns and infants. Reviewed/Embeba

From diapers to strollers, new parents are always shopping for the best and safest products for their babies. While there are thousands of reviews out there to help you shop for the best baby monitors or car seats , finding quality skincare for newborns, infants and children can be more of a challenge. Luckily, if you're looking for a way to soothe your baby's eczema, dry skin or diaper rash, EmBeba skincare for kids is here to help.

EmBeba was founded in 2021 by first-generation Vietnamese American moms Thai-Anh Hoang and My Le in an effort to create easy, mess-free and effective skincare for kids. The 100% natural, fragrance-free and travel-friendly products range from diaper balms to innovative soothing patches for itchy skin. Right now, you can shop EmBeba skincare deals on bundles and travel-sized kits to help comfort your baby and streamline your diaper bag.

If you're new to EmBeba, opt for the EmBeba Starter Kit that includes a full-sized diaper balm, travel-sized diaper balm and full-sized Rescue balm. The diaper balm helps prevent diaper rash with all-natural ingredients and zero mess. Similarly, the Rescue balm is a one-step product formulated with clean ingredients to help soothe dry skin. The diaper balm is safe for newborns and up while the Rescue balm is recommended for adults and kids 10 or older. The starter kit is typically listed at $35.97, but you can save 14% and ring up for just $30.79 right now.

