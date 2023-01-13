ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Today Is IRS Free File Day — But You Can’t Officially Submit Taxes Until Jan. 23

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulBG6_0kDdfnRT00

Today is IRS (Internal Revenue Service) Free File Day, meaning that some providers will accept completed tax returns and hold them until they can officially be filed. that’s because the official start of tax season is Jan. 23 for individual tax return filers, the agency announced on Jan. 12 — a date which will allow “the IRS time to perform annual updates and readiness work that are critical to ensuring IRS systems run smoothly.”

Taxes: 4 Tax Filing Assistance Programs That Can Save You Money
Find: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes
See: How To Write Off Pet Expenses on Your Taxes

Today, taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 can use the IRS’s Free File program which enables them to file their taxes electronically for free and can be found on the agency’s website here .

“The IRS Free File Program is a public-private partnership between the IRS and many tax preparation and filing software industry companies who provide their online tax preparation and filing for free,” according to the IRS.

In addition, as part of this effort, taxpayers whose income is greater than $73,000 can use Free File Fillable forms, which provide free electronic forms that they can fill out and file themselves also at no cost.

“This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation’s tax system from multi-year funding in the Inflation Reduction Act,” acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell, said in the announcement. “With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year. We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season. That’s just the start as we work to add new long-term transformation efforts that will make things even smoother in future years. We are very excited to begin to deliver what taxpayers want and our employees know we could do with this funding.”

The IRS also said that the tax filing deadline in 2023 will be April 18 and taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, to file. Most taxpayers can expect a refund within 21 days of when they file electronically if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their tax return.

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
See: Don’t File Your Taxes Early Says IRS, Wait for Form 1099-K

The IRS had one of the most complicated seasons in 2022, as a combination of the pandemic, several tax law changes, backlogs and fewer employees triggered numerous delays.

The agency said that as of Dec. 23, 2022, it still had 1.91 million unprocessed individual returns received this year. It added that of these, 1.49 million returns require “error correction or other special handling, and 414,000 are paper returns waiting to be reviewed and processed,” according to a statement.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Today Is IRS Free File Day — But You Can’t Officially Submit Taxes Until Jan. 23

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments

Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AL.com

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
CNET

SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why

If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
R.A. Heim

One-time payments up to $1,200 coming from the state in 2023

Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to be given within five days

The latest round of payments for a group of California residents, who could be paid over $1,000, will all be issued by the end of the week. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been giving recipients money since October 2022. All of the recipients are people who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. The latest recipients to receive their payments are people who received their 2020 tax refund via direct deposit and have since changed their banking information after filing their 2020 tax return, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
234K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy