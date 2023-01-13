Read full article on original website
Trenton Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning commission to hold public hearings
The Trenton Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing regarding a variance request, and the Planning and Zoning commission will hold a hearing involving a conditional use permit request. The hearings will be at the Trenton City Hall on February 6th at 7 pm. The Board of Adjustment will...
Grundy County Commission signs memorandum of understanding with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission
The Grundy County Commission on January 17th signed a memorandum of understanding with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the annual memorandum involves the county giving the regional planning commission 45 cents per capita based on the 2020 census. The money goes to match projects...
Gallatin businessman presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
Gallatin businessman, David Critten, presented the program at the Thursday meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Critten talked about Landmark Manufacturing, established by Critten’s grandfather in 1953 as Longwood Furnace. The company manufactured furnace-related items on a local and regional basis until 1974 when it began nationwide distribution. The company entered the metal fabrication subcontractor business in 1978, changing its name to Landmark in 1986.
Milan School District Superintendent, Ben Yocom, accepts position with Aurora School District
Current Milan C-2 School District Superintendent Ben Yocom confirms he has accepted the superintendent position for the Aurora R-8 School District. He will assume the role on July 1st. Yocom started in Milan in July 2014. He says that, during his time as Milan’s superintendent, the district has had a...
Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training and wellness lab draws
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold food handler training next week. The mandatory training will be held at the Milan Community Center on January 23rd at 2 pm. All restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers are required to attend one class to possess their food handling permit and be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance.
Obituary & Services: Randall Huffstutter
Randall Huffstutter, 64, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 1:57 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Belton Regional Medical Center, Belton, Missouri. A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Mr. Huffstutter was born August 29,...
Former Newtown-Harris High School teacher named CEO and manager of Iowa State Fair
A former Newtown-Harris High School teacher and coach has been named chief executive officer and manager of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Jeremy Parsons’s appointment will be effective in early March. Gary Slater had been CEO since 2001 and announced his retirement in October. Parsons was at...
Gallatin Board of Education to meet on January 18th
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will discuss policy updates next week. The board will meet in the high school library on January 18, 2023, at 6 pm. Other items on the agenda include ag vocational, business vocational, and counselors reports as well as facilities updates. An executive session is...
Obituary & Services: Wayne Robert Albertson
Wayne Robert Albertson, age 95, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Brookfield, Brookfield, Missouri. Wayne was born the son of Weber Wesley and Gladys Ruth (Collis) Albertson on February 20, 1927, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was a 1945 graduate of Wheeling High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps for one year. He then served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952. Wayne was united in marriage to Sarah Pauline Hunt on October 28, 1951, in Lebanon, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2019. He worked as a self-employed farmer. Wayne enjoyed woodworking and was a computer guru.
United States Air Force group, Airlifter Brass, to perform in Trenton
The United States Air Force brass quintet, Airlifter Brass, will perform in Trenton. The group will speak to and perform for all Trenton R-9 band students on March 8th during the school day. A concert for the public will be in the performing arts center at 7 pm. Questions should...
Obituary & Services: Marian McCollum
Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt on October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.
Obituary & Services: Sidney Maurice Miner
On January 12, 2023, Sidney Maurice Miner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and veteran passed away. He was born in Hale, Missouri, on August 9, 1928, the second son of Roger and Lucy Miner. He attended one-room rural schools through the 4th grade and the remainder at Avalon school graduating in 1946. After graduation, he worked as a farmhand in the area. In January of 1947, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving 4 years at Mather AFB in Sacramento, California. In April of 1951, he received an assignment to HQ Allied Air Forces Central Europe at Fontainebleau France, serving with several nationalities.
Jamesport Tri-County School District announces Homecoming candidates
The Jamesport Tri-County School District has announced its Homecoming candidates. They include seniors Derick Curtis and Lucy Turner, juniors Matthew Manning and Madison Reeter, sophomores Jerod Carter and Addison Lewis, and freshmen Carter Fewins and Madi Page. Basketball candidates are Landen Dodds and Dani Critten. A pep rally will be...
Trenton teenager arrested on multiple allegations, another extradited back to Grundy County
A Trenton resident faces charges after he allegedly hit a police officer in the face. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 19-year-old Davidson Garrett was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on January 12th and charged on January 13th. He has been charged with two counts of felony...
Carroll County Sheriff’s Department seeking public assistance identifying suspects
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating or providing information regarding two suspects who fled from a traffic stop and allegedly used the car to knock down a deputy. It was around 5 pm on Thursday when the deputy and a Carrollton police officer...
One of two teenagers injured in crash north of Trenton
One of two teen boys from Trenton sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned one mile north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, January 13th. The 15-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. No injuries were reported for the 16-year-old driver.
13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV
Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
Obituary: Jimmy Michael Knowles
Jimmy Knowles, age 72, of Unionville, MO passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on January 12, 2023. Jim was born on February 24, 1950, in Putnam County, MO the son of Jimmy Lee and Dorothy Vera (Lawson) Knowles. He attended local schools graduating from Putnam County High School with the class of 1968.
