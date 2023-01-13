ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gallatin businessman presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Gallatin businessman, David Critten, presented the program at the Thursday meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Critten talked about Landmark Manufacturing, established by Critten’s grandfather in 1953 as Longwood Furnace. The company manufactured furnace-related items on a local and regional basis until 1974 when it began nationwide distribution. The company entered the metal fabrication subcontractor business in 1978, changing its name to Landmark in 1986.
GALLATIN, MO
Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training and wellness lab draws

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold food handler training next week. The mandatory training will be held at the Milan Community Center on January 23rd at 2 pm. All restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers are required to attend one class to possess their food handling permit and be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Obituary & Services: Randall Huffstutter

Randall Huffstutter, 64, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 1:57 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Belton Regional Medical Center, Belton, Missouri. A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Mr. Huffstutter was born August 29,...
TRENTON, MO
Gallatin Board of Education to meet on January 18th

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will discuss policy updates next week. The board will meet in the high school library on January 18, 2023, at 6 pm. Other items on the agenda include ag vocational, business vocational, and counselors reports as well as facilities updates. An executive session is...
Obituary & Services: Wayne Robert Albertson

Wayne Robert Albertson, age 95, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Brookfield, Brookfield, Missouri. Wayne was born the son of Weber Wesley and Gladys Ruth (Collis) Albertson on February 20, 1927, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was a 1945 graduate of Wheeling High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps for one year. He then served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952. Wayne was united in marriage to Sarah Pauline Hunt on October 28, 1951, in Lebanon, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2019. He worked as a self-employed farmer. Wayne enjoyed woodworking and was a computer guru.
WHEELING, MO
Obituary & Services: Marian McCollum

Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt on October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Obituary & Services: Sidney Maurice Miner

On January 12, 2023, Sidney Maurice Miner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and veteran passed away. He was born in Hale, Missouri, on August 9, 1928, the second son of Roger and Lucy Miner. He attended one-room rural schools through the 4th grade and the remainder at Avalon school graduating in 1946. After graduation, he worked as a farmhand in the area. In January of 1947, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving 4 years at Mather AFB in Sacramento, California. In April of 1951, he received an assignment to HQ Allied Air Forces Central Europe at Fontainebleau France, serving with several nationalities.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Jamesport Tri-County School District announces Homecoming candidates

The Jamesport Tri-County School District has announced its Homecoming candidates. They include seniors Derick Curtis and Lucy Turner, juniors Matthew Manning and Madison Reeter, sophomores Jerod Carter and Addison Lewis, and freshmen Carter Fewins and Madi Page. Basketball candidates are Landen Dodds and Dani Critten. A pep rally will be...
JAMESPORT, MO
One of two teenagers injured in crash north of Trenton

One of two teen boys from Trenton sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned one mile north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, January 13th. The 15-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. No injuries were reported for the 16-year-old driver.
TRENTON, MO
13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV

Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
Obituary: Jimmy Michael Knowles

Jimmy Knowles, age 72, of Unionville, MO passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on January 12, 2023. Jim was born on February 24, 1950, in Putnam County, MO the son of Jimmy Lee and Dorothy Vera (Lawson) Knowles. He attended local schools graduating from Putnam County High School with the class of 1968.
UNIONVILLE, MO

