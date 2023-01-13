CAMC signs agreement to acquire Plateau Medical Center

OAK HILL (WVDN) – Vandalia Health System (Vandalia Health), the parent company for Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Plateau Medical Center from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems (CHS).

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of March 2023.

“As a critical access hospital, Plateau Medical Center plays an important role in the Oak Hill community and beyond,” said David Ramsey, president and CEO of Vandalia Health. “We are excited they are joining CAMC and Vandalia.”

Once the transaction is complete, CAMC will sustain hospital operations and continue working with employees and members of the medical staff to deliver critical services to the region.

CAMC recently acquired Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte.

