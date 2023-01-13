Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burger King is offering free fries for the next 6 months — how to get the deal
Burger King is giving out free French fries every week for the next six months. The fast food giant recently extended its Frequent Fry’er promotion, a deal for its Royal Perks members when they make any purchase on the Burger King app or BK.com. The free fry promotion is...
Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves
Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Thrillist
This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4
You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
Taco Bell Menu Adds New Take on a Beloved McDonald's Item
Taco Bell has built its business, at least partially around the idea of not being McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or any of the other fast-food burger chains. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain even used the phrase "think outside the bun" as a tagline and it launched its breakfast offering by making fun of the Egg McMuffin and other Golden Arches classics.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's launching new wrap as part of menu update
McDonald’s is set to launch a new wrap, the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One on January 4, made with either crispy chicken breast or grilled chicken, spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce, in a soft, toasted wrap, as part of an update to the menu. The warp will...
Burger King Menu Adding 3 New Sandwiches Nationwide
Fast food makes you feel good. You may regret eating it later, but a visit to McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell, KFC, or Pizza Hut gives most people a warm feeling of comfort and nostalgia.
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Many Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Serve Kraft Macaroni and Cheese -- But Does it Matter?
Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Westland, Michigan.Photo byDwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons. There’s been a lot of hoopla since a woman went viral on TikTok for blasting Texas Roadhouse for serving her Kraft Mac & Cheese and charging $4.00. Apparently, she expected it to be homemade. It turns out, it came from the familiar blue box you can get for $0.99 at Target. After scouring over 50 of the 615Texas Roadhouse menus from all over the United States, I found most plainly state on the ‘Sides’ menu, as well as the ‘Kids and Rangers’ menu, they are offering Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.
Krispy Kreme Plans to Close a Minimum of a Dozen Locations in 2023
The closures are all said to be due to underperformance issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, EatItAndLikeIt.com, and WataugaDemocrat.com.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Here’s why Krispy Kreme is selling doughnuts at McDonald’s
Fat Brands, a ‘publicly-traded private equity firm,’ focuses on strategic deals. The Bottom Line: The owner of Twin Peaks, Johnny Rockets and Fazoli’s has shifted its attention to more targeted acquisitions and could spin off or sell some assets. Automation is an attractive but risky business, so...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
Wendy’s has buy one, get one for $1 chicken sandwiches every day in January
Hopefully your new year’s resolution doesn’t involve cutting out fast food, because Wendy’s is offering up a pretty amazing deal for the rest of the month and into February. Now through Feb. 5, the fast food chain is offering up buy one, get one for $1 chicken...
Burger King Is Giving Members Free Fries Until June 2023
There's nothing quite like scoring something for free, especially food. Not only does it cost nothing, but somehow it just tastes better. The USDA reported that food prices are sailing: Grocery store purchases are up 12% from last year, and restaurant food purchases have risen by 8.5%. As prices soar...
Thrillist
Burger King Is Releasing an All-New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich
While I will personally never forgive Burger King for removing its Ch'King Sandwich from menus, the fast food joint has been working double time to make up for that loss. Last month, the chain introduced an Italian iteration of its sandwich tossed with marinara sauce and melty mozzarella cheese. Now...
Wichita Eagle
Chipotle Adds Viral TikTok ‘Hack’ to Menu - How to Try It
When you hear the word "viral" associated with "Chipotle," (CMG) - Get Free Report you may think of food poisoning. The fast casual Mexican chain was ordered to pay a $25 million fine for causing some of its customers to get sick from unclean food between 2015-2018. But the chain...
KFC Is Replacing Their Beloved Popcorn Chicken In 2023
As the age-old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and sadly that's the case for KFC's beloved popcorn chicken. As if "new year, new me" was top of the executives' minds, the chicken chain is kicking off the year by replacing the dish with one that puts them in direct competition with many of their peers. What will replace the popcorn chicken? According to NDTV Food, it's chicken nuggets. Before we dive into that, let's take a brief look at the history of popcorn chicken.
McDonald's Menu Adds New Sandwich Based on Netflix Show
French food and fast food don't really go together, at least in the American sense of what a quick and cheap meal entails. While French cuisine in the U.S. often mean high-end restaurants with chefs meticulously fussing over every detail, that's not the country's only culinary contribution to the world.
