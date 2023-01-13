ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Extra police at Raleigh high school Friday following racist threat made on campus

By T. Keung Hui
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YN6q_0kDdeywR00

Additional security is at Athens Drive High School on Friday following a racially charged threat left at the school.

Stephen Mares, the school’s principal, sent a message to Athens Drive families last week saying that a written threat, which included a racial slur, was scribbled on a table on campus, photographed and posted on social media.

In an updated message this week , Mares said they haven’t determined who wrote the threat. But he said an investigation has determined “the threat does not appear to be highly credible.”

“Please know we take all threats such as this very seriously,” Mares wrote. “Therefore, we have mobilized many resources to both investigate and prepare as if this is a legitimate threat to our school, and we continue to do that.

“We will have extra support from WCPSS Security and Law Enforcement on campus this Friday to ensure we have a great day of teaching and learning.”

Extra security was also at the school last week after the threat was first found.

Once the offenders have been identified, Mares said “appropriate action will be taken,” including potentially both school disciplinary and legal actions.

In the meantime, he acknowledged “the concern and stress” that the threat has caused on students and families at the Raleigh magnet school. The threat comes amid school shootings and a spike in school threats locally and nationally.

